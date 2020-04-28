Left Menu
European stocks inch higher as positive earnings counter oil, Wirecard slump

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:08 IST
European shares hovered near two-week highs on Tuesday as a slate of strong earnings reports from companies, including Novartis and UBS, outweighed a slump in oil prices and shares of Wirecard.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% by 0722 GMT, after closing at its highest level since mid-April on Monday as many countries planned to ease coronavirus-induced lockdown measures. Europe's oil & gas sector shed 0.6% as oil prices sank on concerns about dwindling crude storage capacity worldwide.

London-based BP slipped 1.8% as it forecast significantly lower refining margins in the second quarter and its first-quarter profits tumbled by two-thirds as the health crisis hammered oil demand. The biggest drag, however, was German financial services company Wirecard, which plunged 21.3% after it published results of an investigation by auditor KPMG.

Offering some respite to Europe's battered banking sector , UBS gained 4.3% after reporting a 40% rise in January-March profit. nL5N2CG0L7] Novartis rose 1% after it confirmed its 2020 targets as the pandemic prompted patients to stock up on their prescriptions in advance.

