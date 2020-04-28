Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urgent need for measures to prevent economy from falling into slumber: Sajjan Jindal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:15 IST
Urgent need for measures to prevent economy from falling into slumber: Sajjan Jindal

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Tuesday said measures are needed to be taken as early as possible to prevent the country's economy from falling into a slumber. The nationwide lockdown has had a positive effect in containing the coronavirus, but it is imperative to also move focus on economic wellbeing, the JSW Group Chairman said.

"We need to rise now to ensure that the economy does not fall into a slumber that will take huge efforts to awaken. A depression in the economy is also a threat to this nation," he said in a statement. The virus will be a threat till its vaccine is found, Jindal said.

"However, we need to find ways to work within a 'new normal' to bring this economy back to capacity in the shortest period of time, " he said. To contain spread of highly contagious coronavirus, the government had announced a 21-day lockdown from March 25, which was further extended till May 3. The complete lockdown has adversely impacted various sectors of the economy.

However, the government has provided relaxations to industries from April 20 to lessen its impact on the economy. This move allowed many companies across sectors to resume their operations.

A company spokesperson said JSW Steel, which had reduced its production levels, has brought it back to the normal level. JSW Steel's all seven blast furnaces across country are now fully operational, he said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: WHEN DO WE OPEN?

By Prem Prakash New Delhi India, Apr 28 ANI India is now slowly heading towards the end of the current lockdown on May 3 in fighting the Covid-19. That the lockdown has been a huge success can be seen by the figures of those hit by it. The ...

Sterling rises as investor risk sentiment improves

The pound inched higher on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings this week at which officials are expected to provide further stimulus to their economies to fight the coronavi...

Merck announces ‘Stay at Home’ Awards in partner with Congo, Niger, Chad, Mali

Merck Foundation www.Merck-Foundation.com, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for Stay at Home Media Recognition Awards for French-Speaking African Countries in partnership with H.E. Madam DENIS...

Austria loosens lockdown further, allowing events of up to 10 people

Austria will take further steps to ease its lockdown on Friday, allowing events with up to 10 people and instructing the public they no longer need a specific reason to leave home, the government said on Tuesday.Austria acted early in its c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020