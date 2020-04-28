Govt to take all possible steps for welfare of seafarers in wake of COVID-19: Mandaviya

Acknowledging the importance of seafarers in smooth supply chain of cargo, Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya on Tuesday said the government will take all possible steps for safe return of the stuck seafarers in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. He said this in an interaction via video conference with ship liners, shipping companies, maritime associations, seafarers unions regarding the change of crew at Indian Ports, a statement by shipping ministry said

During the interaction, the shipping minister also reconnoitred the situation of Indian seafarers working as well as stranded in the International waters, the statement added. Mandaviya directed to provide the details of Indian seafarers stranded abroad for the future evacuation plan, the statement said adding he assured the seafarers associations of their quick evacuation whenever the situation becomes favourable. The minister also acknowledged the importance of seafarers for the smooth supply chain movement. Mandaviya also acknowledged the challenges faced by the seafarers and appreciated their work in this crucial and testing times

He also directed the officials of the shipping ministry for easing the process of 'sign-on and sign-off' for the seafarers at the Indian Ports, it said. Representatives from Indian National Ship Owners’ Association , Maritime Association of Nationwide Shipping Agencies – India , National Union of Seafarers of India, Indian Maritime Foundation , Maritime Union of India, Maritime Association of Ship Owners Ship managers and Agents, among others participated in the interaction.