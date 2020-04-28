Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi levies Rs 18 lakh fine on 2 promoters of Oasis Tradelink for violating insider trading norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:29 IST
Sebi levies Rs 18 lakh fine on 2 promoters of Oasis Tradelink for violating insider trading norms

Sebi has imposed a penalty totalling Rs 18 lakh on two promoter entities of Oasis Tradelink Ltd (OTL) for violating insider trading norms. The entities also failed to comply with the summons issued by the regulator.

In two separate orders, Sebi levied a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Mrubhee Stockholdings and Rs 8 lakh on Mrudula Bhikhubhai Patel. The regulator had conducted an investigation in the scrip of OTL during January- March 2018.

During the investigation, Sebi found that Mrubhee Stockholdings and Patel failed to disclose their on-market transactions of more than Rs 10 lakh value on three occasions to the company and exchange, while they also didn't disclose off-market transactions of more than 10 lakh value on two occasions. "This is a case of complete failure on the part of the noticee who is a promoter," Sebi said in similary worded orders passed on Monday.

By doing so, they violated the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations. Further, they did not comply with the summons issued to them.

"The non-compliance of the summons issued to it by the IA (investigating agency) during the investigation shows its lackadaisical approach towards the regulator," Sebi noted. Separately, the regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on stock broker Ambalal Shares and Stocks Pvt Ltd for misutilisation of credit balance clients' funds to meet obligations of debit balance clients, thereby violating the SCRA (Securities Contracts Regulation Act) norms.

The regulator found that there was excess withdrawal from client's account to the tune of Rs 1.6 crore during the financial year 2017-18 by Ambalal Shares and Stocks. PTI AST SP RVK.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Tiger King' LGBT+ zoo keeper hopes his fame aids gender pronoun debate

After finding fame as the mauled zookeeper in the hit Netflix documentary Tiger King, Kelci Saff Saffery has also found himself in another spotlight - a row over gender pronouns.Saffery appears in the series as the victim of a tiger attack ...

Muhammadu Buhari announces total lockdown of Kano for two weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced a total lockdown of Kano city, Nigeria for two weeks. The president said this on Monday night while addressing Nigerians on the COVID-19 outbreak. With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcemen...

UK not ready to change social distancing measures- PM Johnson's spokesman

Britain is not yet at the point of wanting to change its strict guidelines on social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, with the government focusing on reviewing the measures by May 7, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on...

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today had a wide-ranging discussion over Video Conferencing wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020