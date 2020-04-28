Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Swedish crown climbs after central bank holds 0% rates steady

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:31 IST
FOREX-Swedish crown climbs after central bank holds 0% rates steady
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Swedish crown jumped against the dollar and euro on Tuesday after the central bank held interest rates steady and maintained stimulus measures designed to support an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The crown rose 1.2% against the dollar to 9.911, a two-week high, and 0.6% against the euro to 10.7905, its highest since mid-March. With Sweden facing its worst downturn since World War Two, investors had watched closely for any sign the Riksbank would push rates back below zero after it became the first central bank to ditch a negative interest rate policy late last year.

But the Riksbank left its benchmark rate at 0%, as expected, with its governor saying a rate cut would not solve Sweden's economic problems. Unlike the majority of central banks around the world during the coronavirus pandemic, it has argued it is better to focus on credit supply and counteract a rise in interest rates to households and companies.

"It's hard not to see this as a bit hawkish - you'd think that if they didn't cut rates now, when would they cut?" said Morten Lund, FX strategist at Nordea, adding that he expected rates to remain steady this year and next.

EYES ON FED, ECB

The Swedish currency was the major mover on Tuesday, with investors turning their attention to policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank later this week. Appetite for riskier currencies, earlier subdued by a fresh fall in oil prices, picked up through morning trading.

By shortly before noon, the greenback was softer against a basket of currencies, falling 0.5% to 99.970 - its lowest in a week. It was also down by a similar amount against the yen at 106.705 yen per dollar. As oil steadied somewhat from its latest plunge - Brent crude turned positive after dropping 5% and U.S. crude regained over half of a 20% plunge - the euro gained 0.5% to $1.08805.

Markets are looking for any forward guidance from the Fed, which meets later on Tuesday and is due to issue a statement on Wednesday. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday. The Fed has led the global monetary policy response to the coronavirus pandemic by cutting interest rates to zero and aggressively buying bonds and corporate credit - a program it extended overnight to include municipal debt of smaller U.S. cities.

Still, the Fed begins its two-day meeting with no control over employment or price stability, and little ability even to judge where an economy battered by the coronavirus is headed. Analysts said it was unlikely the Fed or other central banks would make further major policy moves, given the scope and depth of recent action.

"All of them have beefed up asset purchases as much as they could. All of them are close to or even at the minimum lower interest rate bound," wrote Thu Lan Nguyen, an analyst at Commerzbank. "They are likely to remain there for the foreseeable future, which would point towards relatively stable exchange rates."

The ECB has had less room to manoeuvre on rates and announced an enormous bond-buying program. Still, bickering and indecision over a eurozone rescue package has some in the market expecting deeper action still, perhaps as soon as Thursday. That has seen the euro left behind as expectations for an economic recovery from the pandemic has pressured the U.S. dollar and driven a rally in riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Tiger King' LGBT+ zoo keeper hopes his fame aids gender pronoun debate

After finding fame as the mauled zookeeper in the hit Netflix documentary Tiger King, Kelci Saff Saffery has also found himself in another spotlight - a row over gender pronouns.Saffery appears in the series as the victim of a tiger attack ...

Muhammadu Buhari announces total lockdown of Kano for two weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced a total lockdown of Kano city, Nigeria for two weeks. The president said this on Monday night while addressing Nigerians on the COVID-19 outbreak. With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcemen...

UK not ready to change social distancing measures- PM Johnson's spokesman

Britain is not yet at the point of wanting to change its strict guidelines on social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, with the government focusing on reviewing the measures by May 7, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on...

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today had a wide-ranging discussion over Video Conferencing wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020