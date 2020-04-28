Left Menu
Development News Edition

Axis Bank posts Q4 loss at Rs 1,388 crore as provisions nearly treble

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a loss of Rs 1,388 crore for the quarter ended March (Q4 FY20) compared to a profit of Rs 1,505 crore in the corresponding period of last year (Q4 FY19).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:04 IST
Axis Bank posts Q4 loss at Rs 1,388 crore as provisions nearly treble
The bank has a network of 4,528 domestic branches and 2,559 extension counters. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a loss of Rs 1,388 crore for the quarter ended March (Q4 FY20) compared to a profit of Rs 1,505 crore in the corresponding period of last year (Q4 FY19). It had reported a profit of Rs 1,757 crore in the October to December quarter (Q3 FY20).

The net interest income in Q4 FY20 grew by 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,808 crore while operating profit was up by 17 per cent to Rs 5,851 crore. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing loans as a percentage of gross advances dropped to 4.86 per cent in Q4 FY20 and net NPAs declined to 1.56 per cent in the quarter ended March.

Provisions and contingencies during the quarter stood at Rs 7,730 crore, increasing significantly from Rs 2,711 crore year-on-year and Rs 3,471 crore quarter-on-quarter. For the entire year 2019-20, the net profit was Rs 1,627 crore compared to Rs 4,677 crore in the year ended March 2019. Adjusted for the one-offs, net profit for FY20 would have been Rs 5,182 crore. up 11 per cent year-on-year, the lender said.

The net interest income in FY20 grew by 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25,206 crore. As on March 31, the bank's gross NPAs stood at Rs 30,234 crore and net NPAs at Rs 9,360 crore. The bank's provision coverage as a proportion of gross NPAs stood at 69 per cent.

Managing Director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said the COVID-19 crisis is a long drawn one and it will need courage, grit and a fighting spirit to combat it. "We believe in learning from all adversaries. For example, the lock-down has taught us how work-from-home (WFH) can be more productive and convenient. We will keep learning and pushing our limits to emerge stronger as an organisation," he said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

France to widen COVID-19 testing programme: PM

France will implement a new doctrine on COVID-19 testing from May 11 with the aim of testing everyone who has come into contact with people who are infected, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament.He said the government had set its...

FACTBOX-France's blueprint for emerging from coronavirus lockdown

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented on Tuesday plans to unwind, from May 11, a nationwide lockdown that has been in place since mid-March The following are the key points of the plans.MASKS Philippe promised that enough masks w...

Ninety three people arrested in Nepal for violating nation's cyber law

A total of 93 people have been arrested for violating Nepals cyber law in the last six months and over 20 among them were apprehended for posting critical comments against President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on so...

Soccer-Spiraling wages and pandemic halt lead to fears for EFL clubs

Spiraling wages in the Football League combined with the damaging impact of the long break in play due to the new coronavirus pandemic are prompting fears that English clubs outside of the Premier League could go to the wall.While Premier L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020