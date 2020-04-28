Sebi initiates measures to commission study on market issues  New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) HYPER'

Left Menu
Market regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has invited proposals from researchers to commission a study on various issues of stock markets. Sebi said that Indian securities market is in the cusp of emerging as the major source of finance as well as an attractive investment destination for all categories of investors at a time when India is moving ahead to be a global economic powerhouse.

In this context, the products and the processes are in dynamic evolution. Accordingly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited research proposals from researchers from all nationalities for the regulator's Development Research Group (DRG)-III studies.

The study is an initiative by Sebi's Department of Economic and Policy Analysis and is aimed at undertaking policy-oriented research study on seminal topics, the regulator said in a notification. Through the study, Sebi intends to encourage the external experts to contribute to policy making through research.

The first two round of studies (DRG-I, II) have been successfully completed and have been published in respect of topics like foreign investment in Indian government bond market, impact of increased derivatives trading on price discovery, earnings management in India and penetration of mutual fund industry in the country. The regulator said that call for proposals will be placed twice a year with June 1 and January 1 deadline.

Sebi said that an amount of Rs 3.5 lakh would be awarded to the external expert on the publication of the study by the regulator. In February, the regulator had said it was looking to appoint an agency to conduct a digital survey of investors which will help the markets regulator in gauging financial savings and investment behaviour of millennials.

In addition, the regulator planned to conduct a study on household investors to determine their risk profile and relate it to their investment behaviour as well as to find out mutual fund investors' behaviour and investment patterns..

