Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt set ups unified regulator for IFSC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:16 IST
Govt set ups unified regulator for IFSC

The government has established International Financial Services Centres Authority to regulate all financial services in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in Gandhinagar. The unified authority would will be headquartered in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Currently, banking, capital markets and insurance sectors in IFSC are regulated by multiple regulators -- the RBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). "The central government hereby appoints the 27th of April, 2020 as the date of the establishment of the International Financial Services Centres Authority and the head office of that Authority shall be at Gandhinagar, Gujarat," as per a notification.

Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO, GIFT City has welcomed the government's decision to set up the IFSC Authority headquarters at Gandhinagar. "This will provide a single window regulatory institution which would accelerate the development of India's first IFSC at GIFT City, Gandhinagar," he added.

He, further, said that both national and international institutions dealing with international financial services would utilise the IFSC platform for inbound and outbound investments with improved ease of doing business, thereby making GIFT IFSC a global financial hub..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

French football, rugby seasons off until September: PM

French professional sports leagues including football and rugby cannot restart before September because of coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday. Philippe made the announcement as part of a gradual plan t...

Mumbai court rejects interim bail plea of Wadhwan brothers

A Mumbai court on Tuesday rejected the interim bail plea of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhwan and his brother Dheeraj Wadhwan. Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhwan are in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI till May 4.The duo was arrested...

COVID-19: Southwest Delhi DM tests negative

Southwest Delhi District Magistrate Rahul Singh, whose private secretary was found to be infected with COVID-19, has tested negative for coronavirus, an official said on TuesdayAccording to the official, samples of 17 officials were taken f...

Need to support businesses to tide over impact of COVID-19: India at BRICS

As the world reels under economic distress triggered by COVID-19, India on Tuesday conveyed to the BRICS grouping that it is important to provide support to businesses to tide over the crisis and ensure that livelihoods are not lost. At a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020