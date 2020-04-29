Left Menu
Trucking platform BlackBuck waives commission from truckers to catalyse freight movement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:28 IST
To catalyse freight movement, online trucking platform BlackBuck on Wednesday announced various measures including waive off of commission and trip insurance for drivers to encourage the trucking community to come on the platform and resume operations. The 'Move India' initiative will enable over 5 lakh fleet owners, with over 10 lakh trucks, to discover demand, get access to services including FASTag, GPS and Fuel Cards and earn more, it said and added it will provide Rs 50 crore COVID-19 relief fund and trip insurance for driver partners.

"BlackBuck, announced a slew of measures to catalyse freight movement and bring the logistics industry out of its current state of limbo. The 'Move India' initiative aims to kickstart the movement of trucks and goods across the country and revive the broken supply chain," the company said in a statement. Manufacturers, traders and other shippers who have either started production or have stock ready can use the BlackBuck platform and gain access to a million trucks which can be booked instantly, at the low prices to transport products across the country, it said.

"BlackBuck has completely waived off commission to encourage the trucking community to come on the platform and resume operations. "It has also come up with several safety nets including direct money transfers (DMTs) and trip insurance to ensure the next line of COVID-19 warriors, truckers, are supported and cared for as they work towards bringing India's economy back on the road," the company said.

The waiving off of commission will lead to an added incentive of Rs 2,000 to 3,000 for fleet owners on every trip they undertake, the statement said adding, for several large fleet owners, the added incentive alone will run into lakhs, encouraging them to start full-fledged operations. The company said it has decided to extend its platform and commission waiver to small time transporters, mandi sellers and distributor who are currently not a part of the BlackBuck platform.

The company will extend the zero-commission benefit to over 20,000 such transporters and sellers via an one call booking helpline over the next one month, it said. "BlackBuck has established a Rs 50 crore relief fund for its driver partners who may contract COVID-19 in the line of duty. It will offer a relief package of Rs 50,000 in the form of DMTs to the affected truck drivers," the company said.

In addition, it said on every trip undertaken, the company will offer free trip insurance inclusive of hospitalisation expenses of up to Rs 50,000 for its drivers in case any of accident and a term cover of Rs three lakhs for the driver families in case of an unfortunate demise or a permanent disability. Rajesh Yabaji, Co-founder and CEO, BlackBuck said, “the main objective of "Move India" campaign is to bring trucks back on the road, through incentivizing fleet owners and providing protection to our driver community." Founded in 2015, BlackBuck claims to have over 4 lakh Partner trucks empanelled on the platform, operating pan India in over 500 districts and 400 industrial hubs.

