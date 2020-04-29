Nabard employees commit Rs 9.85 crore towards PM-CARES Fund

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Wednesday said its employees have pledged Rs 9.85 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund to help the government fight COVID-19 pandemic. The development finance institution's 3,554 employees have contributed the amount from their salary, a statement said.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was set up on March 28 to raise money for combating the coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected. Corporates, defence personnel, employees of PSUs such as Railways and Bollywood personalities are among a cross-section of organisations and people who have announced their contribution to the PM-CARES Fund.

The pandemic has brought economic activities to a standstill and has affected the economically weaker sections of the society. The nation-wide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections has crossed 31,000, and over 1,000 people have died.