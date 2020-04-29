Vivo India donates 15,000 PPE suits, 50,000 litres of sanitizer

Smartphone maker Vivo India has donated 15,000 PPE suits and 50,000 litre of sanitizer to the central government to protect caregivers and healthcare professionals from coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday. "Vivo acknowledges the role caregivers are playing in these testing times, and as a responsible corporate, vivo stands with the government in its fight against COVID-19. We have pledged to supply PPE suits and sanitizers to the central government to protect the corona warriors fighting on the frontline to control the pandemic," Vivo India, director brand strategy, Nipun Marya said in a statement.

The company has donated around 9 lakh masks to the state and central government, police departments and local bodies. "At a time when the entire country is in lockdown, healthcare workers continue to work under difficult circumstances and rigorously fight against the spread of the novel virus. The country has reported more than 31,000 COVID-19 cases. This has generated a huge demand for protective gear for doctors and health workers across the country," the statement said.