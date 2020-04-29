Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra to bring back 6,000 firshermen stuck in Gujarat: Prabhu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:47 IST
Andhra to bring back 6,000 firshermen stuck in Gujarat: Prabhu

Andhra Pradesh is sending special buses to Veraval in Gujarat to bring back nearly 6,000 fishermen stranded due to the lockdown, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday. "I got the information regarding these fishermen. Immediately I contacted the Gujarat chief minister, local BJP unit and NGOs there for the supply of food and daily necessities to them," he said.

Prabhhu, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh, said that he was also pursuing the matter with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. "I have been informed that special buses have been deployed to bring these 6,000 fishermen back to their homes. It was my responsibility as member of Parliament from the state to help them," he added.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown: Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar.

Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar....

UK Labour's Starmer to question PM in coronavirus strategy call

British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer will question Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his strategy to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, including on testing and support for social care, in a phone call later on Wednesday.Keir wrote t...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 cases rise to 106

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in the states Jamtara district on Wednesday. The patient had returned from West Bengal. Total two cases reported in Jamtara and 106 cases in Jharkhand, till date, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, State...

Lebanon's Salameh sees no need for deposits haircut, dismisses PM's attack

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh defended his record on Wednesday, rejecting criticism from the prime minister that he was to blame for a financial crisis and assuring savers there was no need for a haircut on their deposits.Sala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020