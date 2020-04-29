Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home Credit, Don Bosco Society join hands to distribute dry ration to needy in Gurugram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:55 IST
Home Credit, Don Bosco Society join hands to distribute dry ration to needy in Gurugram

Consumer loan financier Home Credit India on Wednesday said it will provide dry ration kits to 20,000 needy people, specially homeless and labourers, in Gurugram to help them tide over the challenges being faced during the lockdown. It said the company has joined hands with Don Bosco Society for this initiative. The relief effort is aimed at reaching out to vulnerable communities like stranded labourers, migrant workers and homeless people who have been hit hard by the pandemic, Home Credit said in a release.

Each dry ration kit per family contains 5 kg rice, 5 kg wheat flour/atta, 2 kg dal, 1 kg sugar, 1 litre mustard oil, 1 kg salt and 3 pieces of soap.  The national lockdown has been unfavourable to millions of people, particularly daily wagers. Given the magnitude of the health crisis, Home Credit endeavours to support the community and the authorities in every possible way, it said.  Social distancing, a key step in controlling the spread of coronavirus, will be strictly followed by the distribution team. Ondrej Kubik, CEO, Home Credit India said; “We at Home Credit stand committed to support the community during the pandemic and have therefore collaborated with Don Bosco Society to reach out to the vulnerable sections of the society by offering assistance in the form of dry ration to ease their burden." Don Bosco Society is providing aid and assistance by reaching out to various sections of the society daily, Home Credit said, adding the Society has been empanelled with the government and mobilizing relief measures across the country.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC hands two-year ban to Deepak Agarwal for breaching Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council ICC on Wednesday banned Deepak Agarwal, one of the team owners of the Sindhis franchise in the 2018 T10 league, for two years for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Six months of the ban has been suspe...

Dr Harsh Vardhan appreciates Lions Club's contribution in fight against COVID-19

I value Lions Club members having made an appreciable contribution in our fight against COVID-19, especially through PM CARES contribution, equipment, sanitizers food, PPE kits and N95 masks etc. for hospitals, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minis...

Irrfan Khan: ever the actor, never the star

Always the actor, never the star, Irrfan Khan shone bright in a cinematic universe that unspooled from the Hindi film industry across the seas to Hollywood and one he made his very own with powerhouse performances in films as diverse as The...

Ayushmann, Vicky, Varun, Kartik - the new age actors condole demise of Irrfan Khan

Several new-age Bollywood actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, and Vicky Kaushal mourned the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday in Mumbais Kokilaben Hospital. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020