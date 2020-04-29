Home Credit, Don Bosco Society join hands to distribute dry ration to needy in Gurugram

Consumer loan financier Home Credit India on Wednesday said it will provide dry ration kits to 20,000 needy people, specially homeless and labourers, in Gurugram to help them tide over the challenges being faced during the lockdown. It said the company has joined hands with Don Bosco Society for this initiative. The relief effort is aimed at reaching out to vulnerable communities like stranded labourers, migrant workers and homeless people who have been hit hard by the pandemic, Home Credit said in a release.

Each dry ration kit per family contains 5 kg rice, 5 kg wheat flour/atta, 2 kg dal, 1 kg sugar, 1 litre mustard oil, 1 kg salt and 3 pieces of soap. The national lockdown has been unfavourable to millions of people, particularly daily wagers. Given the magnitude of the health crisis, Home Credit endeavours to support the community and the authorities in every possible way, it said. Social distancing, a key step in controlling the spread of coronavirus, will be strictly followed by the distribution team. Ondrej Kubik, CEO, Home Credit India said; “We at Home Credit stand committed to support the community during the pandemic and have therefore collaborated with Don Bosco Society to reach out to the vulnerable sections of the society by offering assistance in the form of dry ration to ease their burden." Don Bosco Society is providing aid and assistance by reaching out to various sections of the society daily, Home Credit said, adding the Society has been empanelled with the government and mobilizing relief measures across the country.