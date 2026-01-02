Operation Cy-Hawk: Unraveling the Rs 180 Crore Cyber-Fraud Syndicate

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a cyber-fraud syndicate responsible for siphoning off an estimated Rs 180 crore through shell companies and mule bank accounts. The operation, conducted under codename 'Cy-Hawk', led to the arrest of two pivotal figures involved in coordinating these fraudulent activities.

Authorities revealed that the syndicate established at least 20 shell companies to facilitate the movement and laundering of illicit funds stolen from numerous victims across the nation. The investigation began following alerts of cybercrime hotspots in New Delhi, leading to the uncovering of a complex fraud scheme.

Further inquiries exposed a network receiving fraud-linked funds through a private bank account, implicating company director Rajesh Khanna, who was allegedly manipulated by two associates, Sushil Chawla and Rajesh Kumar Sharma. This extensive operation has highlighted the need for increased vigilance against organized cybercrime.

