Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur is on an indefinite hunger strike in Deoria jail, alleging non-disclosure of CCTV footage from his controversial arrest. Accusing authorities of a transparency failure, Thakur's legal team demands evidence as he awaits a bail hearing. The case highlights legal transparency concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid for transparency, former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has commenced an indefinite hunger strike from Deoria district jail. Thakur insists on acquiring CCTV footage related to his arrest, which transpired as he traveled on a train at Shahjahanpur in December 2025. His demands for the footage have been persistently unmet, prompting his protest.

On Friday, amid stringent security, Thakur appeared before the chief judicial magistrate's court. However, the court delayed the decision on his bail plea until Saturday. His lawyer argued there were procedural oversights and a significant lack of evidence disclosure, particularly concerning CCTV footage.

Thakur, continuing his protest from Thursday evening, is determined to receive the footage and call detail records from the time of his arrest. He has appealed to the Chief Justice of India, seeking urgent action, emphasizing his demand for accountability and proper judicial process.

