Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National Shooting Championship

In a thrilling finale at the National Shooting Championship, Ameerah Arshad claimed the gold in the women's 10m Air Rifle, narrowly beating Rajshree Sancheti. The competition also saw impressive performances from Zuhair Khan in men's trap and Tilottama Sen in junior categories, showcasing India's shooting prowess across events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:40 IST
Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National Shooting Championship
Haryana's Ameerah Arshad (centre). (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
At the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal, Haryana's Ameerah Arshad delivered a poised and dramatic performance to clinch the gold medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle final at the 68th National Shooting Championship. She edged out Railways' Rajshree Anilkumar Sancheti by the slimmest of margins, securing victory by just 0.1 point.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Zuhair Khan claimed the men's trap gold with 43 hits, marking his first senior national title. The competition at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range also saw impressive performances from Shapath Bhardwaj and Olympian Kynan Chenai, who took silver and bronze respectively.

Tilottama Sen and Ameerah Arshad continued to impress in the junior and youth categories, with Sen claiming gold in both events. Haryana emerged as a dominant force in the team competitions, particularly in the 10m Air Rifle events, solidifying their standing with multiple gold medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

