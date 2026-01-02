Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Yemen's Gulf Rift Deepens

The Saudi-backed Yemeni government launched an operation against UAE-supported southern separatists, highlighting deepening rifts between historical allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The move follows the separatists' advance and geopolitical disagreements. Despite pledges of restraint, airstrikes have intensified, particularly around the strategic Hadramout province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:39 IST
An operation by Yemen's Saudi-backed government against UAE-backed southern separatists has intensified, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Historically united on regional security, OPEC giants Saudi Arabia and UAE's interests have diverged over the years, from oil to geopolitics.

Yemen's strategic Hadramout province, bordering Saudi Arabia, is a focal point of contention. The Saudi-backed governor proclaimed a peaceful attempt to restore order, despite ongoing airstrikes. An STC official critiqued Saudi intentions, noting seven airstrikes despite Saudi claims of peace.

Amid tensions, Saudi Arabia and the UAE continue diplomatic efforts. With UAE troop withdrawal and Saudi airport interventions in Aden, the situation remains volatile, impacting both geopolitics and oil consensus within OPEC+. The outcome could transform affiliations and strategies in the Gulf region.

