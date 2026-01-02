Escalating Tensions: Yemen's Gulf Rift Deepens

An operation by Yemen's Saudi-backed government against UAE-backed southern separatists has intensified, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Historically united on regional security, OPEC giants Saudi Arabia and UAE's interests have diverged over the years, from oil to geopolitics.

Yemen's strategic Hadramout province, bordering Saudi Arabia, is a focal point of contention. The Saudi-backed governor proclaimed a peaceful attempt to restore order, despite ongoing airstrikes. An STC official critiqued Saudi intentions, noting seven airstrikes despite Saudi claims of peace.

Amid tensions, Saudi Arabia and the UAE continue diplomatic efforts. With UAE troop withdrawal and Saudi airport interventions in Aden, the situation remains volatile, impacting both geopolitics and oil consensus within OPEC+. The outcome could transform affiliations and strategies in the Gulf region.

