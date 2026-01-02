Delhi Recruits Chartered Accountants for School Fee Regulation Committees

The Delhi government has announced the recruitment of six chartered accountants to aid in overseeing school fee-related matters in private unaided recognised schools across the national capital.

This initiative involves an investment of Rs 86.40 lakh to employ these financial experts under the Delhi School Education Act, 2025. They will serve in 15 districts, ensuring transparency in fee regulation as required by the Act.

These chartered accountants will independently scrutinize financial records, verify compliance, and provide expert opinions, with a mandate to resolve appeals within 30 days, ensuring that school fee proceedings adhere to the law.

