Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ness Wadia, 4 cos settle disclosure lapses case with Sebi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:43 IST
Ness Wadia, 4 cos settle disclosure lapses case with Sebi

Businessman Ness Wadia and four companies have settled proceedings with markets regulator Sebi in connection with his alleged failure to make timely disclosure about his arrest and sentencing by a Japanese court. The case has been settled on a payment totalling over Rs 1 crore as settlement charges, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in five separate orders.

The four firms that settled the case were Britannia Industries Ltd, Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited, National Peroxide Limited and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited. Sebi agreed to settle proposed adjudication proceedings in the case after it was approached by these entities with a plea under the settlement regulations "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusion of law".

"The instant adjudication proceedings initiated against the applicant ... are settled and disposed of," Sebi said in five similarly-worded settlement orders. The regulator had conducted an examination in respect of alleged failure of Wadia in making timely disclosures to the listed companies wherein he was promoter /director / managing director, which he was required to make under the provisions of LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

Wadia was arrested in New Chitose Airport in Japan in the month of March 2019. Subsequently, a Japanese court had sentenced him to a two-year jail term. The execution of the jail sentence was suspended for a period of five years. However, Wadia allegedly failed to make timely disclosures regarding his arrest / detention and sentencing by the Japanese court.

These companies also allegedly failed to make timely public announcement and clarification to the stock exchanges regarding his sentencing. The regulator had initiated the proceedings against the entities for the alleged violation of LODR Regulations.

Pending adjudication proceedings, they had offered to settle the case on payment of of settlement charges. Wadia has paid Rs 23.41 lakh, while the four companies have paid Rs 21.67 lakh each to settle the case with the markets regulator.

Accordingly, Sebi disposed of the adjudication proceedings initiated against Wadia and the four companies. It further said enforcement actions, including commencing or reopening of the proceedings, could be initiated if any representation made by them is found to be untrue.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Italy doubles ventilators for possible 2nd wave

Italys head of the coronavirus pandemic strategy says the country is prepared for a second wave of infections even bigger than the first if its gradual reopening leads to a surge in new cases. Domenico Arcuri told the lower Chamber of Deput...

U.S. will not allow Iran to buy arms when U.N. embargo ends -Pompeo

The United States will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after a U.N. prohibition on this expires in October, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.Were not going to let that happen, Pompeo told reporters at a new...

Raj govt issues health guidelines for pregnant women during coronavirus

Separate health guidelines were on Wednesday issued for pregnant women during the coronavirus crisis in RajasthanAdditional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Rohit Kumar Singh in an order directed officials to ensure that specialist servic...

Entire north eastern region could become coronavirus free very soon: Jitendra Singh

Highlighting the governments effort in tackling the COVID-19 situation, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the entire north eastern region could very soon become coronavirus free. He held interactions with former army generals ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020