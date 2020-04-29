India should leverage technology towards manufacturing in post COVID-19 scenario: Prabhu

India should leverage technology towards manufacturing in post COVID-19 scenario: PrabhuPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:54 IST
India should leverage technology towards manufacturing in the post COVID-19 scenario to tap consumption-based economies like the US and Japan, former Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday. Prabhu said in the future, manufacturing will be technology driven and not create enough job opportunities.
"Manufacturing has to happen but the processes might change, there will be more reliance on artificial intelligence and other knowledge-based mechanisms. "US, China, Japan are huge consumption-oriented economies; India should leverage technology towards manufacturing to cater to these markets," Prabhu was quoted as saying in a Merchants Chamber of Commerce statement.
Focus will shift towards the East, and India can take advantage of this, he said, adding, the strategic location of Kolkata can help the eastern region grow faster..
