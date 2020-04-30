Left Menu
Development News Edition

PGF to bring much-needed jobs and resilience: Business Central

"Supporting local initiatives and putting the infrastructure in the right places is going to be critical as the country begins to rebuild post-COVID lockdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-04-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 08:40 IST
PGF to bring much-needed jobs and resilience: Business Central
"Supporting local initiatives and putting the infrastructure in the right places is going to be critical as the country begins to rebuild post-COVID lockdown. Image Credit: Pixabay

This morning's announcement from the Provincial Growth Fund will bring much-needed jobs and resilience to the regions, says Business Central.

"The $15.5 million commitment from the PGF to invest in water facilities development in the Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa will lead to increased productivity, sustainable water usage, and improved water resilience in two regions that have already been hit by drought conditions this year," says John Milford, Business Central Chief Executive.

"We've got to be very conscious of the way we use and manage water, the funds towards community storage facilities in the Wairarapa, Tukituki, and Heretaunga Plains will help enable secure the supply of water for future community and economic use.

"We also welcome the $4.3m in support for the development of the 14ha Hineuru cherry orchard. The project has all come together for the Hineuru Iwi; the land is underdeveloped, cherries are an export good in high demand, and it means they can employ 25 fulltime workers.

"The Iwi's employment structure is designed to ensure staff can work through the whole business. Employers are always looking for people who have experience at every level of an organisation, so by doing this, the Iwi are ensuring their staff have a diverse experience in the organisation.

"Supporting local initiatives and putting the infrastructure in the right places is going to be critical as the country begins to rebuild post-COVID lockdown.

"We also need to continue to invest in projects that improve regional sustainability and achieve our obligations as responsible protectors of our environment.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 33,050; death toll at 1,074

Indias COVID-19 tally has reached 33,050, including 1,074 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 1,718 more coronavirus cases were reported and 67 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.Curre...

Braithwaite: People see me as the emergency signing but I deserve to be at Barca

Martin Braithwaite was Barcelonas emergency signing in February, a quick-fix to replace the injured Ousmane Dembele, but for him the move goes back 10 years to a broken leg and a notebook. In his first meeting with the clubs president Josep...

Jharkhand CM thanks Centre for issuing guidelines allowing return of students, migrant labourers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that he was thankful to the Centre for issuing guidelines for bringing back students and migrant labourers stuck in various parts of the country during the COVID-19 lockdown. The guide...

Politicians log into technology to beat lockdown hurdles

As the coronavirus outbreak and resultant curbs bring sweeping changes in life, ministers and politicians in Maharashtra have taken to technology in a big way to keep in touch with their constituents, conduct meetings and carry out official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020