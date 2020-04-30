Left Menu
Development News Edition

South India's no 1 real estate company - Alliance Group rolls out amazing lockdown offers

The present financial instability across the globe has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of the different investment options available.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:02 IST
South India's no 1 real estate company - Alliance Group rolls out amazing lockdown offers
Alliance Group has set new standards in real estate sales this lockdown period. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] April 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The present financial instability across the globe has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of the different investment options available. Crashing stock markets, fluctuating gold prices and some banks going bust are giving investors nightmares and fear regarding the safety of their investments.

The best investment option during these uncertain times is definitely investing in a real asset - real estate. It is safe, secure and also guarantees good appreciation and consistent returns. Individuals looking for the right investment option and home seekers on the lookout for their dream home have reasons to rejoice as their quest would come to a happy ending during this lockdown period.

Alliance Group, South India's renowned real estate developer and its flagship brand Urbanrise have come up with never before seen offers. These offers are applicable for the bookings during the lockdown period. 145 customers have reposed their trust in the Alliance by booking properties worth Rs 61.5 crores just in the first 21 days (Mar 25th -Apr 14th) of the lockdown.

Alliance with over Rs 14,000 crores worth of projects translating to 36 million sq ft (3.6 crore sq ft) under various stages of execution in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Our new customers have benefited from amazing offers like, no pre-EMI till handover and free gold gift vouchers.

The pioneer property developer Urbanrise has been adjudged as #1 Real Estate Brand in the Aspirational Home Segment in South India; by the Times group in 2019. Alliance and Urbanrise projects are funded by the World's & India's best financial institutions; hence buyers can rest assured of the on-time completion of the projects. All the projects of Alliance and Urbanrise are approved by RERA and hence give ample security to buyers and investors.

No pre-EMI (PEMI) offers No pre-EMI offer by Alliance and Urbanrise is very attractive and appropriate at this juncture of time when buyers face the tough task of managing the rent and PEMI. Depending on the project they chose, from the wide options available, buyers would save about Rs 2 lakhs to 6 lakhs on the bookings done during this lockdown period.

100 per cent refund of booking advance Many of the customers who booked during this period have not been able to visit the project location owing to the lockdown, and have booked their houses without visiting the project. To honor the faith of these customers and to reinforce their confidence, Alliance and Urbanrise have given a 100 per cent no questions asked refund guarantee to all the customers who booked their units during the lockdown period. They can visit the project and can see their unit after the lockdown is lifted and can decide within the next 15 days to continue/discontinue their investment.

The confidence of the organization and its strong belief that the houses would be definitely liked by the customers arises from the deep understanding of the customer's requirements and their choices that Alliance has acquired over these years of service. Price protection to the buyers

Customers who book their dream home during this period are gifted with great offers like unbelievable special rates, free gold gift vouchers and many more. Additionally if the housing unit's rate decline after the lockdown period, the reduced rate would be applicable to all customers who have booked during the lockdown period. The faith reposed on Alliance by more than 5000 happy customers has further been strengthened by this price protection guarantee which has resulted in the lockdown period sale worth Rs 61.5 crores. An additional 145 delighted customers have been added to the happy bandwagon of homeowners

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Khawaja axed; Labuschangne, Burns among six new faces to land CA contracts

Senior batsmen Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh missed out but the fast-rising Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns were rewarded for their performances in Cricket Australias annual player contracts announced on Thursday. The list, which has come ...

Neeco's Field Engineer Workforce Has Expanded to 26,000

Neeco, one of the fastest-growing global ICT services providers, has reached another milestone its services are now available in more than 160 countries around the globe. Neecos clients now have a partner field workforce of 26,000 engineers...

Sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking: Prakash Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. He said that Kapoor was not only a great actor but a good human being. The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shockin...

Rishi Kapoor will be greatly missed: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday remembered Rishi Kapoor as a wonderful actor, while noting that it has been a terrible week for Indian cinema with the passing away of another legendKapoor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020