Shahlon Silk Industries to manufacture fabric for PPE in fight against Covid-19

• South India Textile Research Association approved manufacturing of fabric for PPE Mumbai, April 30, 2020: Shahlon Silk Industries Limited, one of the leading players in manufacturing of Man-made Fibre and Fabric in India, has received certification from the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) for manufacturing of fabric meant for body coverall of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Covid-19 pandemic. The company has overall woven fabric manufacturing capacity of 42 million meter per annum. The capacity will cater to the augmented demand for the PPE kits required for healthcare professionals attending to infected patients in isolation wards & the Intensive Care Units (ICU) and all the other National Healthcare services volunteers.

The company has the capacity and capabilities to manufacture PPE in addition to PPE fabric under the existing manufacturing setup without any further CAPEX/ investment. The company is in the process for approval of manufacturing protective suits from the respective nodal agency for PPE. This product caters to wide range of protective apparels for medical, pharma, biotechnology, electronics and food & beverage industry.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Dhirubhai Shah, Chairman, Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd., said "Shahlon group, over the past few years, has focused on developing value added products and maintaining the quality, due to which we have gained a respectable name in the industry. The existing fabric manufacturing capacities would be utilized for manufacture of the fabric meant for PPE as service to humanity during the time of this pandemic. The certification confirms the requirement of Ministry of Health & family welfare guidelines dated 02.02.2020."