Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 13:23 IST
SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

SpiceJet said on Thursday that it has brought 14 tonnes of medical supplies here from China. The airline said it operated its maiden freighter flight carrying medical supplies from Guangzhou in China to Delhi on Wednesday. The cargo plane had left Kolkata at 10:30 am on Wednesday for Guangzhou. After loading all the items, the plane came back to Kolkata at 8:20 pm, the airline said in a release.

The B737 plane then left Kolkata at 9 pm and came to Delhi at 11:15 pm on Wednesday, it said. The airline said the plane brought 14 tonnes of medical supplies including medicines and protective gear. India has been under lockdown since March 24 midnight to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 33,000 people and killed around 1,070 people in the country till now. All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.

SpiceJet has to date transported over 4,750 tons of cargo on more than 651 flights since the nation-wide lockdown began. Of these, 233 were international cargo flights.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Senior security official killed, 5 injured due to blast in Afghanistan

An explosion of a roadside bomb in one of the districts of the southernmost Helmand province of Afghanistan left the local director for security killed and five soldiers injured, a security source told Sputnik on condition of anonymity on T...

Livid AIBA hits out at BFI, accuses it of not paying past host fee as well

The Boxing Federation of India has still not paid almost two third of the host city fee for conducting the 2018 womens world championship, the International Boxing Association AIBA has said, accusing the BFI of failing to comply with its ob...

I owe him my career: Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil on Irrfan Khan

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil says though he never met Irrfan Khan in his life, the actor was one of the reasons why he joined cinema. The National Award-winning actor released a statement in the wake of Irrfans death from a rare form of can...

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 5 to Rs 792.2 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 5, or 0.64 percen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020