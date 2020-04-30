Left Menu
BMW Group India Announces Special Services for Doctors

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:34 IST
Complimentary engine oil service Gurugram, Haryana, India: Business Wire India #BeInGoodHands #BMWService #MINIService #BMWContactless #BMWMotorradService #StaySafe BMW Group India has announced a special aftersales service initiative exclusively for doctors who own a BMW or MINI car or a BMW Motorrad bike and have been selflessly working round the clock to fight the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. As a gesture of appreciation, BMW Group India along with its dealer partners will offer complementary engine oil service at its dealership service centres across the country. Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said, “Earlier this month, BMW Group India pledged its contribution to fight COVID-19 through its various CSR initiatives and by providing critical care equipment and services for medical facilities in Delhi NCR and Chennai. Doctors have been tirelessly working every day to ensure public health and safety. Complimentary engine oil service is a small gesture of appreciation from us and our dealer partners, for the selfless service of our patrons from the medical fraternity. It’s a JOY for us and our dealer partners to take care of their BMW, MINI cars and BMW Motorrad bikes during this unprecedented times.” Doctors registered with Indian Medical Association, hospitals and clinics owning a BMW or MINI or a BMW Motorrad vehicle can register themselves at www.bmw-contactless.in to avail the service. Vehicles with engine oil service due as per Condition Based Service (CBS) will be eligible to avail the complimentary service within 90 days post the lockdown period. Existing BMW or MINI Service Inclusive package or warranty extension holders will be offered free sanitisation of the car in lieu of engine oil service.

Further information on the terms and conditions can be availed by contacting the nearest BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad service centres. Internet: www.bmw.in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-india/ #BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure To View the Image Click on the Link Below: BMW Group India announces special service for doctors fighting COVID-19 battle on the frontline PWR PWR

