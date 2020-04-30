Left Menu
Cadila Healthcare to sell 49 pc stake in WHPL to Windlas Biotech for Rs 99.44 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:20 IST
Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Thursday said it has signed a definitive pact to sell its 49 per cent stake in Windlas Healthcare to Windlas Biotech for Rs 99.44 crore. The company's board has approved and signed the agreement for sale of 2,31,33,717  equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up capital, representing 49 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd (WHPL), to Windlas Biotech Pvt Ltd, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

"Consequent to above divestment and upon completion of the transaction in relation to the sale of the said equity shares, the company shall cease to hold any equity shares in WHPL, it added. A total of Rs 99,44,07,423 will be received as consideration for the sale, which is expected to be completed within 10 business days, Cadila Healthcare said.

Shares of Cadila Healtcare were trading at Rs 325.95 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.18 per cent from its previous close..

