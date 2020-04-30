Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEIL gets 'green nod' from EAC for oil and gas field development at Gujarat

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:32 IST
MEIL gets 'green nod' from EAC for oil and gas field development at Gujarat

Hyderabad, Apr 30 (PTI): A committee under the Environment Ministry has given the 'green signal' for onshore exploration, development and production by the city-based infra major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) at an oil and gas field in Gujarat. According to the minutes of the meeting of Environmental Appraisal Committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, MEIL sought clearance to develop CB/ONDSF/Khambel/2016, an oil and gas block spread in Patan and Mehsana districts in Gujarat.

"The EAC, after deliberations, recommended the project for grant of environmental clearance subject to submission of conservation plan for schedule I species to CWLW (chief wildlife warden). The EAC has also recommended the following specific terms and conditions as...," the EAC said. According to the Environmental Impact Assessment report submitted by the MEIL to the Ministry the investment would involve USD 10 million for three wells.

There are no national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, biosphere reserves, tiger/elephant reserves, and wildlife corridors within 10 km distance from the block area. Narmada Canal and Khari River are passing through the study area and according to MEIL there is no forest land involved in this activity, the minutes said.

On completion of the project, necessary measures shall be taken for safe plugging of wells with secured enclosures to restore the drilling site to the original condition, the EAC said as one of the conditions for the EC. MEIL, in 2018, said it bagged two mega off-shore oil fields in Gujarat and Assam.

The Khambel Oil Field is in Khambe Basin located at West Coast of Gujarat and Lakshmi Zen Oil Field is in North Eastern Arcan Basin in Assam. A senior official of the company then said MEIL will invest aboutUSD 100 million in the fields, to be raised from internal accruals.

The company estimated that Khambel Oil Field would provide life-time production with a production target of 3.70 lakh barrelsof crude oil and 1.3 lakh cubic meters of gas every day from the field.PTI GDK PTI PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Khattar chairs all-party meet on Covid situation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation and said senior political leaders of the state extended full support to the governments various steps for tackling the crisis. Kha...

Football's return 'good for everyone' - Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes bringing football back, even behind closed doors, would be a much-needed morale boost for fans starved of action during the coronavirus crisis. No Premier League games have been played since March 9 ...

New Zealand Rugby posts $4.5 million annual loss

New Zealand Rugby NZR on Thursday announced a NZ7.4 million US4.53 million loss for 2019, having earlier this month expressed worries over the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The figures do not take into account the last few m...

Glenmark Pharma shares trim most of early gains, close over 2 pc higher

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday trimmed most of its sharp early gains and closed over 2 per cent higher. In early trade, shares of the company had gained after it received approval from DCGI to conduct clinical trials of Favi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020