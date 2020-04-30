Left Menu
Development News Edition

New portal on MSMEs to be great transformation to economy in general: Gadkari

Shri Gadkari advised that the portal should be handled by quality professionals to keep it updated on a sustained basis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:47 IST
New portal on MSMEs to be great transformation to economy in general: Gadkari
Shri Gadkari also said that there is a need for greater work on Research, Technology, Innovation which can bring down cost and improve quality. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari today launched Bank of Schemes, Ideas, Innovation and Research portal (http://ideas.msme.gov.in/) on MSMEs through Video Conference from Nagpur in the presence of Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, MoS for MSME along with Secretary MSME Dr Arun Kumar Panda and DC, MSME Shri Ram Mohan Mishra and others senior officers. The Portal gives access to all Schemes of Union, State and UT Governments. It has the provision for uploading Ideas, Innovations & Researches in the sector. The portal has unique features of not only crowdsourcing of Ideas, but also evaluation and rating the ideas by crowdsourcing. It can also facilitate the inflow of venture capital, foreign collaboration etc.

Speaking about the importance of the portal, Shri Gadkari said that this portal will prove to be of great transformational significance to the MSMEs in particular and the economy in general. This is a very good beginning, Shri Gadkari added. He also suggested that category-wise classification and analysis of information and the achievements which may be published so that others learn/take lessons from successful experiences. Shri Gadkari advised that the portal should be handled by quality professionals to keep it updated on a sustained basis. He stressed upon the need for conversion of knowledge into wealth. Shri Gadkari also said that there is a need for greater work on Research, Technology, Innovation which can bring down cost and improve quality.

Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, MoS for MSME said, this portal will help the MSMEs in a big way through information sharing. He also said that this will help in the research activities like those in rural tribal knowledge, skills will get a chance for spreading their knowledge. Similarly, it can assist the farmers in planning, production, storage and marketing of their produce.

Users who have an idea, innovation or Research with him/her can share it on this platform which will be reviewed by the concerned Officer and publish them for public view. Registered users can rate these ideas (Crowdsourcing) and venture capitalist can connect with the user having an idea, innovation and research.

The online forms for Idea, innovation and research can be easily filled in 5-6 Minutes. A person can choose Areas (Credit/Finance, Human Capital Development, Technology, Infrastructure, Marketing, Policy, etc)

A person can indicate his Sector (Rural Technology Innovation, Waste-to-Wealth, Agro-Processing, Manufacturing, Services, Khadi, Coir, etc)

The portal has the facility to indicate the stage of Idea (Concept, Prototype or Commercialized) to make more user friendly. Papers and photo related to Idea and Video and Social Media links can also be uploaded.

The portal will benefit the potential entrepreneurs as One-stop compendium of Ideas, innovation and research-ready for commercialization. The Rating of Ideas can be seen publicly which will help in decision making. Venture capitalists can interact with Person and MSME having Idea or innovation. Similarly, options are available for adding Banks, Government Labs, Incubators, Accelerators, Foreign collaboration in future.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

'Mujhe aapka bachpana yaad rahega': Ayushmann Khurrana on Rishi Kapoor's demise

Sharing a still from the film Bewakoofiyaan with co-star Rishi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said that he will always remember the late actors childlike jovial nature. The picture featured the two talented stars at New Delhis famou...

Khattar chairs all-party meet on Covid situation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation and said senior political leaders of the state extended full support to the governments various steps for tackling the crisis. Kha...

Football's return 'good for everyone' - Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes bringing football back, even behind closed doors, would be a much-needed morale boost for fans starved of action during the coronavirus crisis. No Premier League games have been played since March 9 ...

New Zealand Rugby posts $4.5 million annual loss

New Zealand Rugby NZR on Thursday announced a NZ7.4 million US4.53 million loss for 2019, having earlier this month expressed worries over the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The figures do not take into account the last few m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020