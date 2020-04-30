Govt plans to launch initiatives to boost exports from MSME sector: Official

Govt plans to launch initiatives to boost exports from MSME sector: OfficialPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:33 IST
The government is planning to launch a global market intelligence system in various languages and establish 100 export facilitation councils to boost exports from the MSME sector, a top official said on Thursday. The initiatives will provide hand-holding support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to enable them to export directly to world markets. MSME Secretary Arun Kumar Panda said talks were on with NITI Aayog to rank states on the basis of 4Es including employment generation, enterprise creation, exports and ease of doing business
He was speaking after the launch of 'MSME Bank of Ideas' by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari via video-conference
Panda said efforts were also on to set up an MSME Gateway, "a unique digital platform where Indian MSMEs will do business with SMEs of the world". Panda said the MSME Gateway will help attract large scale foreign direct investment.
