Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIP task force calls for boosting pvt investment in highways; pegs road sector capex at Rs 20.33 lakh cr by 2025

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:49 IST
NIP task force calls for boosting pvt investment in highways; pegs road sector capex at Rs 20.33 lakh cr by 2025

The task force on NIP has stressed the need for more private investment in highways and projected the total capital expenditure in road sector at Rs 20.33 lakh crore in fiscals 2020-2025. To augment infrastructure and create jobs in the country, the government task force on National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), which in its report projected total investment of Rs 111 lakh crore in infra projects over five years, said that 18 per cent of the targeted investment is expected to be made in road sector.

"Approximately 18 per cent of the Rs 111 lakh crore investment targeted over fiscals 2020-25 is expected to be made in the roads sector – the bulk of it in augmenting road length and safety features," the final report of the task force on NIP for 2019-2025 presented to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said. "Given the ambitious target, increased private sector participation is critical," it added.

Crediting the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for introducing comparatively de-risked models for private sector, like engineering procurement and construction (EPC) and hybrid annuity model (HAM), the task force said this could result in doubling of the rate of construction of national highways since 2015. The ministry constructed 10,855 km of national highways against the targeted 16,420 km in fiscal 2019, with an average daily construction rate of about 30 km.

"In the roads sector, total capital expenditure of Rs 20,33,823 crore by both the Centre and states would be made between fiscals 2020 and 2025. "About 1,820 projects have been identified to be implemented in 2020-25. The total capital expenditure for these projects by the Centre is estimated at Rs 13.8 lakh crore over fiscals 2020 to 2025," the report said.

The projects include construction of new expressways such as Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway, among others. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a 1,320-km greenfield expressway project which will be built at an estimated total project cost of Rs 90,000 crore in 40 packages under the EPC model.

Till October 31, 2019, 19 packages, amounting to Rs 24,097 crore, had been awarded by NHAI for it. The project, to provide seamless connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai, is estimated to be completed by the end of March 2023.

Similarly, the 262-km Chennai–Bengaluru Expressway will be built at an estimated total project cost of Rs 20,000 crore. The project will be built under HAM model and is estimated to be completed by the end of fiscal 2024. For attracting more private investment in the sector, the report stressed the need for increased investment in technology, addressing delays in land acquisition, improving road safety, besides asset recycling.

India has the second-largest road network globally, with a total network of 59 lakh km as of March 31, 2019. Of this, national highways and expressways comprise 1,32,500 km and state highways 1,56,694 km.

Major district roads and rural roads account for the remaining 56 lakh km..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

IMF calls for steps to help Asia's most vulnerable workers

Asian policymakers must expand safety nets for the regions huge pool of part-time and temporary workers most vulnerable to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund said in a blog released ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks in New York during COVID-19 pandemicThe city of New York delivered a freezer truck to a funeral home on Wednesday after it was found to be stor...

Misinformation ruins lives, UK fact-checker says

Internet and media companies should do more to tackle the spread of misinformation in Britain as falsehoods abound during the coronavirus pandemic, fact-checking organisation Full Fact said in a report on Thursday. Bad information ruins liv...

Centre's guidelines on movement of migrant workers to be strictly followed: MHA

All states and union territories UTs will have to strictly follow the home ministrys latest guidelines allowing cross-country movement of stranded migrant workers, students and pilgrims during the ongoing lockdown, a senior official said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020