Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain confident of EU deal this year - source

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:21 IST
Britain confident of EU deal this year - source
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain is confident it can get a deal on its future ties with the European Union: London just needs Brussels to start treating the country as an independent negotiator, a source close to the British negotiating team said on Thursday. Sources in Brussels say the talks have reached an impasse, with both sides unable to find any compromise on three main areas - the so-called level playing field guarantees of fair competition, governance, and fisheries policy.

"I am quite positive ... I believe that in the core areas of this there is actually good understanding between negotiators," the source said. "If we can get over the EU's insistence on not treating us as a fully independent negotiator, I think we can make progress quite quickly. "I am confident we will get over that ... but probably a bit more noise has to happen before we get to that point."

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sania Mirza nominated for Fed Cup Heart award

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday became the first Indian to be nominated for the Fed Cup Heart Award from the AsiaOceania zone along with Indonesias Priska Medelyn Nugrorho. Sania had recently made a comeback to Fed Cup after four...

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,075, cases climb to 33,610

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,075 and the number of cases climbed to 33,610 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 67 deaths and 1,823 cases since Wednesday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number ...

Pb cop, whose hand severed in attack, discharged from hospital; son gets job as constable

Punjab Police Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off in a brutal attack by a group of Nihangs in Patiala over a fortnight ago, was discharged from PGIMER here on Thursday following a successful surgery reattaching the sever...

Sebi eases compliance norms for liquid funds

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday gave three more months till June 30 for liquid funds to comply with the requirement of holding at least 20 per cent of their assets in liquid assets like cash and government securities. Besides, the timeli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020