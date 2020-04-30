Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ease FDI norms for SWFs, pensions funds to seek more investments for infra boost: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:34 IST
Ease FDI norms for SWFs, pensions funds to seek more investments for infra boost: Report

In a bid to raise resources to meet massive infrastructure development goals, a finance ministry-constituted task force has suggested the government to simplify "procedural aspects" of foreign investment in infra projects by global pension and sovereign wealth funds. The Task Force on National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) has pegged the total investment requirement for the infra projects during 2020-25 at Rs 111 lakh crore.

Among other things, the panel has suggested deepening bond markets, setting up of development finance institutions (DFIs) and land monetisation to meet the funding needs of the infrastructure sector. The task force, headed by Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, submitted its final report to Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

Measures should be taken by "ministries and regulators to simplify the procedural aspects of FDI investment in infrastructure by sovereign wealth funds/global pension funds, improving the ease of investing", said one of the suggestions of the task force with regard to funding of the infrastructure sector projects in coming years. Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and global pension funds (GPFs) are characterised by interest in longer term returns, with focus on stable, predictable cash flows, especially on dividend flows.  They tend to invest in greenfield projects and in developing countries and manage risks through co-investment in partnership with domestic sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors.

The panel appreciated the measures announced in the Budget 2020-21 to attract investment from SWFs and GPFs for development of infrastructure sector projects. These include elimination of dividend distribution tax and 100 per cent tax exemption to their interest, dividend and capital gains income with respect to investment made in infrastructure and other notified sectors before March 31, 2024 and with a minimum lock-in period of three years. "It is expected that these measures will provide significant change in the perception of sovereign wealth funds/global pension funds towards infrastructure investments in India and will lead to significant inflows,” the report said.

The report emphasised that foreign direct investment policies should promote the use of low-cost capital from foreign investors to fund assets in India, especially in crucial infrastructure sectors. "Measures such as developing model investment agreements in line with international standards and best practices, consistent, fair and unambiguous enforcement of investment terms through efficient investment protection and neutral investor arbitration claims mechanism and creation of non-ambiguous tax and repatriation frameworks and systematic framing of FDI-linked performance condition will aid in improving the FDI inflows in India," it said.

Besides, it said while these measures may be expedited, the task force recommends that the government take suitable measures to make bond issuances by infrastructure companies attractive. The task force also recommends that the announcement proposing setting up of the Credit Enhancement Guarantee Corporation be expedited, as this is expected to support growth of the bond market for infrastructure projects.

The report suggested that for faster growth to meet the target of USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, more supply-side reforms like deepening bond markets, setting up of DFIs and land monetisation are needed. DFIs bring in a balanced approach to lending towards critical projects, while leveraging on their policy/institutional strengths to mitigate risks, thus creating an efficient source of capital.

DFIs in infrastructure are sector-specific – national-level ones play an important role in railways, power and roads sectors, whereas state-level DFIs are largely in the urban sector..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Joker 2 update: Warner Bros in discussion with Todd Phillips & Joaquin Phoenix

In November last year, Collider published that a Joker sequel or Joker 2 was officially in the works at Warner Bros. That was really a big news for fans of Joker movie who are passionately to get a sequel.Before giving updates on Joker 2, l...

I'm fine, observing lockdown at home: Naseeruddin Shah on hospitalisation rumours

Rubbishing reports of hospitalisation, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Thursday said he was fine and at home observing the nationwide lockdown. Shah, 69, in a Facebook post, thanked people for their concern and reassured them about his he...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 11 pm TOP STORIES DEL113 2NDLDALL VIRUS States prepare migrant movement plans Centre says COVID-19 recovery rate up at over 25 New Delhi Authorities across states on Thursday began preparations to ...

105 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, state's count hits 480

With 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State rose to 480, informed Punjab Health Department in a media bulletin. According to the bulletin, there are 365 active COVID-19 cases in the State. A t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020