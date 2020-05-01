Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amgen studying Otezla for coronavirus, Q1 results beat Street estimates

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 03:09 IST
Amgen studying Otezla for coronavirus, Q1 results beat Street estimates

Amgen Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and said it plans to study psoriasis drug Otezla as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. Otezla, which Amgen acquired last year from Celgene Corp as part of Celgene's buyout by Bristol Myers Squibb Co, is a pill that helps reduce overactive inflammation. Other similar medicines are also being tested to see if they can help COVID-19 patients.

Amgen, which maintained its full-year earnings forecast, also said it is working with partner Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp to identify antibodies targeting the novel coronavirus that may be developed into a drug to potentially prevent or treat COVID-19. Amgen shares were up 1.5% in extended trading after earlier climbing as much as 2.4%

Amgen said strong first-quarter sales of Otezla, along with higher volume sales of drugs like cholesterol treatment Repatha, contributed to an 11% increase in revenue for the period. The company last year launched a lower-priced Repatha option aimed at reducing out-of-pocket costs for Medicare patients.

Several other newer medicines also had double-digit percentage sales increase in the period. "As we expected, Amgen's results were strong, but we did not get guidance raise," Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman said in a research note.

"We are encouraged with the progress and minimal disruption from COVID-19 across the business," he added. The biotechnology company reported an adjusted profit of $4.17 per share, up 17% from a year earlier and well above analysts' average expectations of $3.76, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Amgen said the results were driven by revenue of $6.16 billion and fewer shares outstanding. That topped Wall Street estimates for revenue of just under $6 billion. Net profit fell 3% to $3.07 per share due to higher operating costs that were partially offset by the lower share count.

For 2020, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it still expects adjusted earnings of $14.85 to $15.60 per share on revenue of $25 billion to $25.6 billion.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad Police Commissioner distributes Thermo steel bottles to police personnel in view of heat

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Thursday distributed Thermo steel bottles to police personnel at different places here in view of the COVID-19 crisis as the officers are working round the clock in the heat. The city Police Co...

Dolphins waive sack leader Charlton

The Miami Dolphins waived Taco Charlton, a former first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, on Thursday. Charlton, 25, was claimed off waivers from the Cowboys last September and had five sacks in 10 games five starts for Miami.No other Dolph...

American Airlines, Delta to require facial coverings on U.S. flights

Two of the largest U.S. airlines said Thursday they will require passengers to wear facial coverings on U.S. flights, joining JetBlue Airways Corp in taking the step to address the spread of the coronavirus. Delta Air Lines Inc and American...

Chargers pick up option on WR Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers picked up the fifth-year option on the contract of wide receiver Mike Williams, the team announced Thursday. The move keeps Williams under contract with the Chargers through the 2021 season.Williams, 25, will make 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020