Is it possible to get a loan during coronavirus pandemic?

Ever since COVID-19 came into existence, the world has been flipped upside down. The economy has taken a huge dive, people are losing their jobs, or being furloughed and are waiting for society to return to normal so they can get back to work.

With so many people out of work, paying bills seems like an unlikely task for so many people. Not to mention people are hoarding essential items like food and toilet paper, so now people have to worry about having enough money for paying bills and getting the essentials items needed for them and their families to make it through the pandemic.

Going through all of this and having no job can be a nightmare for someone. Getting a loan during the pandemic seems like the only option people have left. But can you get a loan during all of this?

Acquiring loans during the pandemic

While getting a loan is possible, it's not recommended. One of the most common loans people try to apply for is Payday loans. However, many financial experts recommend staying away from these loans as these tend to be nothing but scams a lot of the time. If you don't know what a Payday loan is, it's essentially a small, short-term unsecured loan.

What makes these so bad is that they require a fee. This leaves people in a bigger financial hole than they were originally in because now they not only have to pay back what they borrowed, but they also lost money since they were charged a fee.

This gets borrowers trapped in a terrible cycle. The original loan won't be enough to take care of the borrower or their family during the crisis, so they will be forced to take out another loan. This makes the hole the family is in deeper each time they take out another loan. With it being a mystery to when the world will return to normal, the amount of loans a family will have to take out to make it through this is uncertain. This is why many experts recommend staying away from this as you'll only hurt yourself in the end.

What should I do?

Try contacting your current lenders instead of looking for a new one using a free comparison site like www.NowLoan.co.uk. Most lenders are increasing flexibility in regards to paying back loans and some are even saying they won't report late payments to credit report agencies as well as waiving late fees.

This is currently your best option for making it through all of this. A lot of lenders know people have lost their jobs and money is hard to come by so they are willing to work with you. So try giving your current lender a call and see what they are willing to do for you. Most are very understanding.

But still, try to make payments if you can. Even if it's only a little bit, it's better than nothing.

I hope you and your family make it through this. Life is crazy but you can make it through this!

