Vector Capital Looks at Adding Value to the Indian Start-Up Ecosystem

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 11:08 IST
Vector Capital Looks at Adding Value to the Indian Start-Up Ecosystem

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India As one of the early movers in the venture debt segment, and looking to revolutionize funding in India, Vector Capital has launched a fund with a focus to provide capital to new and innovative VC funded start-ups. The Vector Capital investment thesis is to focus on ventures in Consumer Internet, Enterprise SAAS, Education & Healthcare, BFSI, and Retail & Hospitality Sectors. Vector Capital is a venture debt company, which offers funded start-ups an alternative, less expensive, more efficient method of acquiring speedy capital for their operations and imminent scaling. Established in September 2019 and headquartered in Delhi NCR, Vector Capital has funded some leading ventures, and it is driven by a deep conviction that money without empathy is just money and not desirable.

"We consider ourselves a boutique, profoundly engaging firm that creates value by building relationships with our mantra being 'fast capital'," says Sidharth Agarwal, CEO of Vector Capital. "We founded Vector Capital based on values of thought leadership, connecting our venture partners to our global & local network for their business growth, and, most of all, giving them a tailor-made credit solution that works for them." In November 2019, Vector Capital has lent venture debt for INR 10 million to Nextenders, a web-based procurement and tendering solutions company, for a period of one year to help the company extend its working capital runway for its new Philippines project. Nextenders along with its Philippines partner Nextix had jointly bid for the tender for Acquisition and Customisation of an Electronic Government Procurement System in Philippines.

“Venture debt has supported us to efficiently and quickly raise and manage our short-term and project based working capital requirements, allowing us to focus on project execution. Not having to worry about EMIs is a great benefit, as we are able to link the venture debt repayment with project milestone payments" says Tapan Mehta, CEO of Nextenders. Vector Capital has been co-founded by Sidharth Agarwal – Managing Director Creative Impex (Creative Group), Navyug Mohnot - Global CEO of QAI and Founder of QGLUE, and Rahul Gupta- Angel Investor in 20+ companies, organizational and CEO coach and Pulkit Jain.

About Vector Capital Started in 2019, Vector Capital is one of India's first few companies that is into low value Venture Debt and specialty lending business. Over the last year, we have backed several leading high- growth venture capital-backed SMEs & Start-ups. We seek to encourage entrepreneurs and high - potential ideas with our support through diverse debt capital options. Headquartered in Delhi NCR, our portfolio companies have used Vector Capital's venture loans to extend cash runways and accelerate growth while minimizing equity dilution. For more information, please visit: www.vectorcapital.in PWR PWR

