Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian Paints forays into hand, surface sanitizer segment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:43 IST
Asian Paints forays into hand, surface sanitizer segment

Asian Paints on Friday made its foray into the hand sanitizer and surface segment by launching Viroprotek range of products. The entry into the segment is aimed at supporting the government in its various measures towards COVID-19 relief and address the huge need of hand and surface sanitization in these testing times, Asian Paints said in a statement.  "The product is being manufactured at company's existing plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat, after obtaining all the necessary statutory approvals and permissions," it added.  Commenting on the launch, Asian Paints Managing Director and CEO Amit Syngle said the company has been working in the health and hygiene space for some time and had introduced earlier Royale Health Shield, a product which provides bacterial protection for homes.

"We felt it apt to consolidate our portfolio in the hygiene space and address the growing requirement of hand and surface sanitizers for increased protection and assist the government in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added. Asian Paints has already committed Rs 35 crore towards central as well as other state emergency relief funds to combat COVID-19. It is also working with several NGOs for providing food, masks and sanitizers.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Imported by the rich, coronavirus now devastating Brazil's poor

Imported by the Brazilian elite vacationing in Europe, the new coronavirus is now ravaging the countrys poor, ripping through tightly-packed neighborhoods where the disease is harder to control.Public health data analyzed by Reuters for the...

Bounce ScooterHero to the Aid of Bengaluru Railway Warriors

Deploys two-wheelers free of charge to help frontline warriors commute to work Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Bounce, Indias first and fastest growing dockless shared mobility player is working with the Bengalu...

AfDB debars Sinotec Company Ltd for engaging in fraudulent practices

The African Development Bank Group, on 20 April 2020, announced the debarment of Sinotec Company Limited, an energy solutions company registered in China. Pursuant to a decision by the Banks Sanctions Appeals Board, the company will be deba...

US tech company Vonage bets on digital health care in Uganda

U.S. cloud services company Vonage is partnering with social enterprise CTI Africa to pioneer video-linked healthcare in Uganda, where good hospitals and qualified medical personnel are scarce. CTI Africa focuses on deploying digital techno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020