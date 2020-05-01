Left Menu
Development News Edition

London court dismisses ArcelorMittal appeal against Essar

PTI | London | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:38 IST
London court dismisses ArcelorMittal appeal against Essar

The Court of Appeal in London has dismissed an application filed by ArcelorMittal seeking permission to appeal against the London High Court's judgment that refused a worldwide freezing order against the parent company of Essar Steel Ltd and members of promoter family. "The Court of Appeal's decision given by Lord Justice Newey on April 21, 2020, concluded that Arcelor Mittal USA's (AMUSA) appeal had no real prospect of success and there was no other compelling reason for the Court of Appeal to hear it," Essar said in a statement.

The high court order of March 30 came as steelmaker ArcelorMittal looked to enforce a USD 1.5 billion arbitral award stemming from a soured supply agreement. In an 81-page judgment, High Court Judge Andrew Henshaw had found no merit in the case being brought by ArcelorMittal to enforce a worldwide freeze on Essar's assets to protect them from "dissipation" while the former pursues parallel legal remedies.

"The (March 30) Judgment concluded that AMUSA had not even made out a good arguable case as regards its underlying claims. Further, the Judgment confirmed that there was no real risk of dissipation by Essar Global or the individuals of their assets and that Essar Global's prior dealings with regard to certain assets within the Essar portfolio had not been undertaken by it with the objective of defeating AMUSA's claim against other Essar entities," the statement said. AMUSA had petitioned the court that the Essar Group which owed the former USD 1.5 billion in an earlier arbitration award had moved assets around in such a way as to take them out of the hands of the judgment creditors.

AMUSA's key argument that the Ruia family reclassified assets of Essar Steel in India so as to take them out of the balance sheet of the judgment debtor's books did not find favour with the court. "We have consistently maintained that the judicial proceedings and the underlying claims of wrongdoing brought by AMUSA were totally ill-conceived and lacking any basis in fact or reality. We are relieved that the threat of wide-ranging and ill-conceived injunctions has been finally removed by the Court and that the underlying claims by AMUSA have been found, at this early stage, to be less than arguable," said Essar spokesperson.

The origins of the present dispute arise from an arbitration award that AMUSA obtained against Essar Steel Ltd, a Mauritius company, and a subsidiary of Essar Global. Essar Steel went into insolvency in Mauritius in 2019. "AMUSA has repeatedly sought to frustrate the Essar Steel insolvency process and has launched spurious proceedings against other Essar entities and individuals in various jurisdictions, which have been equally unsuccessful," the statement said. "AMUSA's latest proceedings in England, are its third failed attempt to use foreign courts to circumvent the insolvency process in Mauritius." It remains to be seen if AMUSA continues to pursue the proceedings in England given the recent injunction ruling. It has indicated that it intends to amend its present claim and has been permitted a short period to do so by the Court.

"The underlying claims remain baseless and without any proper foundation and, if pursued, will be vigorously resisted by Essar and the other defendants," the statement added..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

'I won't be alive to work' -Las Vegas union wants sick leave, quarantine pay

The winking airport slot machines that tell visitors they have arrived in Nevadas Sin City are turned off and wrapped in police tape the famed Las Vegas Strip is so empty a group of bicyclists zooms down the middle on a Friday night.Shuttin...

Motor racing-Hungarian GP rules out spectators for August race

The Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for August can only go ahead without spectators due to the latest restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday. The race at the Hungaroring, a circuit outside...

Imported by the rich, coronavirus now devastating Brazil's poor

Imported by the Brazilian elite vacationing in Europe, the new coronavirus is now ravaging the countrys poor, ripping through tightly-packed neighborhoods where the disease is harder to control.Public health data analyzed by Reuters for the...

Bounce ScooterHero to the Aid of Bengaluru Railway Warriors

Deploys two-wheelers free of charge to help frontline warriors commute to work Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Bounce, Indias first and fastest growing dockless shared mobility player is working with the Bengalu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020