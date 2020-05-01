Left Menu
Gangwar reschedules webinar with trade unions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:39 IST
Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has rescheduled a webinar to mark International Workers Day with central trade unions for May 6. Earlier this week, 10 central trade unions had urged the minister to reschedule the tripartite webinar on May 1 due to paucity of time.

"We thank you for considering our request and fixing a separate meeting with the central trade unions from 11.00am to 1.00pm on May 6", a joint statement by the unions said in a letter to the minister. "We will participate with our suggestions on the agenda of the webinar. This would provide us required time to put forth our views," the letter said.

The unions had informed the minister that they would be busy with their prior fixed programmes on May Day. The 10 unions are  INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU,  AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and  UTUC.

