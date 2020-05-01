Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCLT transfers eight members with immediate effect

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:14 IST
In an organisational reshuffle, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has transferred eight members to different benches across India with immediate effect. According to a notification issued by the NCLT Registrar on Thursday, the list comprises four judicial members and four technical members.

"The members shall move to their new stations of posting, after lockdown restrictions on movement are withdrawn by the central government and the respective state governments," the notification said. The tribunal has a strength of 23 Judicial members including its Acting President and 25 technical members, as per NCLT website.

Besides, NCLT in another notification said it will form a new bench for Cuttack, comprising its Judicial Member Sucharita R and Technical Member Satya Ranjan Prasad. "This bench shall sit at NCLT Cuttack on alternate Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, per fortnight till further orders," it said adding that it would come into force from May 4.

However, it also added that during the lockdown, Kolkata bench of NCLT would "continue to hear urgent matters of NCLT Cuttack through video conferencing." Presently, hearing of all NCLT benches across India is closed following the coronavirus-induced lockdown. NCLT is hearing only urgent matters through video conferencing. Earlier, last month, the government had extended the tenure of the Acting President of NCLT BSV Prakash Kumar for another three months.

NCLT was set up under section 408 of the Companies Act, 2013 on June 1, 2016. Besides a Principal Bench at New Delhi, it has 14 other benches across India in cities including Ahmadabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cuttack, Jaipur, Kochi, Amravati, and Indore.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

