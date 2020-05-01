Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall further after Trump's China tariff threat

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:59 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall further after Trump's China tariff threat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World stocks pulled back further on Friday on grim U.S. economic data and President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis. MSCI's index of global stocks fell 0.4% after a tumble late Thursday broke a six-day winning streak for the index.

London-listed stocks slipped as data showed the UK housing market was grinding to a halt. The FTSE 100 was down 2.1%, wiping out gains posted earlier in the week on hopes of global economies reopening from weeks of lockdowns. Another report said British manufacturers suffered the biggest fall in output and orders for at least three decades in April.

British Airways operator IAG slumped 4.6% as details of its plans to cut staffing, including a quarter of its pilots, to weather the collapse in air travel caused by the coronavirus. Trading volumes were thin with many European markets closed for a public holiday.

In a sign of the challenge ahead facing global policymakers, the European Central Bank said on Friday the eurozone economy is likely to rebound in the second half of this year but may fail to return to last year's level until as late as 2022 due to the pandemic. In Asia, with many markets also closed, the benchmark Nikkei index fell 2.8%, with declines led by chipmaking firms. Australian shares fell 5%, their most in five weeks.

The negative sentiment was set by comments from Trump on Thursday that he was concerned about China's role in the origin and spread of the novel coronavirus and that his trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the pandemic. He threatened new tariffs on Beijing, as his administration crafted retaliatory measures over the outbreak. Meanwhile, U.S. initial jobless claims totaled 3.84 million for the week ended April 25 and personal spending tumbled 7.5% in March, the biggest decline on record. All that came a day after figures showed the biggest quarterly contraction for the U.S. economy since the Great Recession.

The euro stabilized against the U.S. dollar, while the dollar was down against the Japanese yen, trading at 106.88 yen. Another metric of distress in the markets - the Australian dollar - fell more than 1% to 0.6438, its weakest since Tuesday. Trump's threat of new tariffs on Beijing sent the Chinese yuan sliding 0.7% against the dollar in offshore trade, its biggest drop in a month.

Oil prices fell as weak demand due to the virus and excess supply outweighed a record output cut by OPEC and its allies. Brent crude for July delivery dropped 45 cents, or 1.7%, to $26.03 a barrel, after rising about 11% in April. U.S. crude for June delivery slipped 46 cents, or 2.4%, to $18.38 a barrel. U.S. oil fell for a fourth month in April.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,672.40 per ounce and has fallen more than 3% so far this week, its biggest weekly loss since mid-March. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Larry King)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

NHPC board to consider Rs 2k cr borrowing

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Friday said its board will next week consider a proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore through debt. It is to inform that the Board of Directors of NHPC Limited in its meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesda...

South Africa eases one of world's strictest lockdowns

South Africa began easing one of the worlds strictest lockdowns on Friday, with runners and dog-walkers returning eagerly to the streets but not all wearing the face masks that are now mandatory in the country with Africas most coronavirus ...

Exchange operator Cboe profit jumps 66%

Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc reported a 66 rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as it earned more from clearing transactions as trading volumes increased due to market volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic.Net income allocated...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 39,791 with 98 new deaths - health authorities

The Netherlands number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 475 to 39,791 health authorities said on Friday, with 98 new deaths.The countrys death toll stands at 4,893, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health RIVM said in its dai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020