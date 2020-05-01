Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures slide as Trump threatens new tariffs on China

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:08 IST
US STOCKS-Futures slide as Trump threatens new tariffs on China
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock index futures slid on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while Apple and Amazon became the latest companies to warn of more pain in the future.

Trump said late on Thursday his trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the pandemic, as his administration crafted retaliatory measures over the outbreak. The threat pulled attention back to the trade war between the world's two largest economies that has kept global financial markets on tenterhooks for nearly two years.

"(Trump) has really thrown a spanner in the works of the recovery that we've seen (in April)," said David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK in London. "Traders are now afraid that we could now go back to the prolonged period of a trade spat between the United States and China."

Wall Street ended lower on the last day of April, taking some shine off the S&P 500 index's best month in 33 years that was driven by fierce stimulus measures and hopes of reopening the economy from crushing virus-induced restrictions. Also weighing on sentiment was a 2.8% fall in Apple Inc shares in premarket trading after the company said it was impossible to forecast overall results for the current quarter, even as it reported upbeat quarterly results.

Amazon.com Inc shares tumbled 5% after the company said it could post its first quarterly loss in five years as it was spending at least $4 billion in response to the coronavirus pandemic. With nearly half of the S&P 500 companies having reported results so far, analysts expect a 14.4% fall in profits for the first-quarter but foresee an even sharper decline of nearly 37% for the current quarter.

Exxon Mobil fell 2.2% after it reported a first-quarter loss, compared with a year-ago profit, on a nearly $3 billion inventory write-down from crashing oil prices, while Chevron Corp dropped 0.7% after its quarterly revenue took a big hit. At 8:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 436 points, or 1.8%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 58 points, or 2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 208.25 points, or 2.32%.

Markets will also keep a close watch on the ISM's purchasing managers index (PMI) data, due at 10:00 a.m. ET. The report comes a day after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims totaled 3.84 million for the week ended April 25 and personal spending tumbled 7.5% in March, the biggest decline on record.

Honeywell International Inc fell 2.7% as it became the latest aerospace supplier to withdraw its full-year outlook. United Airlines Holdings Inc slipped 5% after posting a first-quarter loss of $1.7 billion.

Clorox Co rose 2.4% after the company posted its biggest rise in quarterly sales in nearly a decade and raised its annual forecast as it reaped the benefits of a boom in demand for bleach and other disinfectants during the pandemic.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jobless fret as rent comes due again amid virus outbreak

The rent is due again for more than 30 million people around the US who have filed for unemployment benefits after losing work in the coronavirus pandemic. Jason W Still has been waiting six weeks for his first unemployment check since losi...

India's domestic air traffic to be lower at 5.5-7 cr passengers this financia year: CAPA

Revising downwards its forecast, global aviation consultancy CAPA on Friday projected Indias domestic air traffic at 5.5-7 crore for the current financial year citing structural damage and weakness of customer sentiment becoming more visibl...

Wizz Air plane lands in London in tentative return to commercial flights

Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air flew into Londons Luton airport from Sofia on Friday, becoming one of the first European airlines to restart routes during the coronavirus pandemic. At least one person onboard seen through the window was w...

Ryanair boss decries 'state aid doping' as airline sheds 3,000 jobs

Ryanair is laying off 15 of its staff in a cost-cutting drive as coronavirus restrictions prevent a return to normal service until 2021 and rivals receive billions in state aid to get back in the air, its chief executive said on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020