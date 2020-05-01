Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Untouch Band' for COVID-19 by young inventors

A young team of inventors, researchers and designers has launched an 'Untouch Band' for COVID-19 that raises an alarm when you try to touch your face.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:10 IST
'Untouch Band' for COVID-19 by young inventors
Untouch Band. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): A young team of inventors, researchers and designers has launched an 'Untouch Band' for COVID-19 that raises an alarm when you try to touch your face. According to various studies, a human touches his face almost 600 times a day; this touch is known to be the primary cause for multiple infections and diseases including COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in a world of social distancing, the most important distance you need to maintain is the one between your hands and your face.

Public health officials have been consistently promoting washing-of-hands as a way for people to protect themselves from the coronavirus. However, this virus can live on metal and plastic for upto 8 hours, so simply washing hands may not be enough. Realizing this need, a bunch of inventors, researchers and designers - Iftikar Khan, Ravi Kumar and Shrishail Pattar from New Delhi and Bangalore went on a mission to find a solution for people to not touch their face and contribute to the society. After few days of brainstorming and research they found that a wearable band is the best option and that led to the innovation of 'Untouch Band'.

'Untouch Band' is a personal companion that helps you get rid of the unconscious habit of touching the face by training your mind with a mild vibration. It is dedicated to serving humanity by helping everyone get rid of habits that spread diseases around the world. Untouch Band is a complete healthcare band that also comes with a thermometer and takes note of your body temperature at all times. Speaking on this launch, Iftikar Khan, Co-founder, Untouch Band, said, "The outbreak of COVID-19 has taught us that our health is our most important asset. We devised Untouch Band as a complete health band that will help everyone get rid of the habit of touching our faces. Once we are successful, we can get back to normal life faster."

Commenting on the band discovery, Ravi Kumar, Co-founder, Untouch Band, said, "As doctors and government are doing their bit to stop COVID-19 spread, we as engineers ought to solve some problems around it either large/small." Speaking on the need for such band, another Co-founder of Untouch Band, Shrishail Pattar, said, "We saw our communities' fear due to the outbreak, with deep concern and an urge to use an opportunity we started building the Untouch Band."

'Untouch Band' is designed to help you become aware of the unwanted behaviours that are physical movements of the hands, are repetitive, and focused on the body. Some of these behaviours include hair pulling (trichotillomania), nail-biting (onychophagia), skin picking (excoriation disorder) and thumb sucking. This band generally works best with behaviours related to hand motions near the head, and face. This band can be pre-booked from Untouch Band website: untouch.band.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jobless fret as rent comes due again amid virus outbreak

The rent is due again for more than 30 million people around the US who have filed for unemployment benefits after losing work in the coronavirus pandemic. Jason W Still has been waiting six weeks for his first unemployment check since losi...

India's domestic air traffic to be lower at 5.5-7 cr passengers this financia year: CAPA

Revising downwards its forecast, global aviation consultancy CAPA on Friday projected Indias domestic air traffic at 5.5-7 crore for the current financial year citing structural damage and weakness of customer sentiment becoming more visibl...

Wizz Air plane lands in London in tentative return to commercial flights

Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air flew into Londons Luton airport from Sofia on Friday, becoming one of the first European airlines to restart routes during the coronavirus pandemic. At least one person onboard seen through the window was w...

Ryanair boss decries 'state aid doping' as airline sheds 3,000 jobs

Ryanair is laying off 15 of its staff in a cost-cutting drive as coronavirus restrictions prevent a return to normal service until 2021 and rivals receive billions in state aid to get back in the air, its chief executive said on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020