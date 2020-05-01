Left Menu
Lockdown-hit automakers score nil domestic sales in April for 1st time

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:29 IST
India's top carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, on Friday reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April after the nationwide lockdown halted output and shut sales network. Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL),  Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and MG Motor India reported nil sales as they suspended operations even before the imposition of lockdown on March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus.

Maruti Suzuki, which produces more than half of the cars running on Indian roads, said it did not sell any vehicle in the domestic market in April. It, however, exported 632 vehicles after Mundra port in Gujarat resumed operations, MSI said in a statement.

Similarly, HMIL said it did not sell any vehicle last month in the domestic market due to suspension of manufacturing activities at its Chennai plant. The company, however, exported 1,341 units last month.

The overseas dispatches took place by adhering to all guidelines set by the government and export regulating authorities while ensuring adequate safety and protection for everyone, it added. Homegrown automaker M&M also reported zero sales of passenger and commercial vehicles in the domestic market. It, however, dispatched 733 vehicles to overseas markets during the last month.

"We are hopeful that our dealerships will open soon and have stocks to cover the first few weeks of sale," M&M Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said. Similarly, TKM said the re-start of the entire value chain cycle and its restoration will be gradual as the industry is faced with varied challenges like low consumer sentiments, rebuilding of disrupted supply chains and return of workforce.

"As with many other sectors, with the closure of dealerships and manufacturing, the operation of the automotive value chain has come to a grinding halt," TKM Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Naveen Soni said in a statement. These are critical times and the company was aware that there would be no wholesales in the month of April 2020, he added.

"As we prepare for a restart, we are working closely with our dealer partners to offer them the best support to re-stimulate demand in a safe and healthy atmosphere," Soni said. MG Motor India said it has resumed operations at its Halol facility in the last week of April and now hopes that the production will ramp up in the month of May.

In two-wheeler segment, niche bike maker Royal Enfield said it had zero sales in the domestic market but exported a total of 91 units last month..

