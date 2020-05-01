Left Menu
Development News Edition

A K Sharma takes charge as MSME Secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:39 IST
A K Sharma takes charge as MSME Secretary

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Arvind Kumar Sharma on Friday assumed charge as Secretary in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry.  Prior to this appointment, Sharma was serving as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre.  Sharma's appointment as MSME Secretary comes at a time when the sector is facing a huge crisis owing to the coronavirus infection, with workers in millions of units staring at the prospect of job losses as the enterprises struggle for survival.  As MSME Secretary, he is expected to play a key role in revival of the sector.  "Starting the work on war footing, he held a held important meetings with senior officers to review the work of the Ministry and discussed pressing issues especially in the light of the impact of COVID -19 pandemic," an official statement said.  Sharma emphasised that the MSME sector is very crucial for the society and the economy. Laying out his priorities, Sharma observed that "after we have dealt with the urgent situation, we need to work on creating Global Champion companies from MSMEs".  Sharma has also worked in the government of Gujarat at various positions including field and policy level and has extensive experience of handling the portfolios of regulatory and developmental administration, disaster management, Corporate Management, industrial/investment promotion and infrastructure development.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi holds meeting to review power sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a detailed meeting on the power sector and took stock of the impact of COVID-19 on the country. During the meeting, he discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience,...

No new coronavirus case in HP in last 8 days

Himachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the past eight days, a senior state government official said on Friday. So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported and the number of active cases in the state is five now, Ad...

Report: 49ers backup QB Mullens signs tender

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender with the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN reported Friday. Mullens, 25, is scheduled to earn 750,000 during the 2020 season before becoming a restricted free agent in 20...

Report: 49ers decline 2021 option for DL Thomas

Three years after selecting Solomon Thomas with the No. 3 overall pick, the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly declined to pick up the defensive linemans fifth-year option for 2021. Thomas, 24, will become a free agent after the 2020 campa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020