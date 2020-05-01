Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-U.S. stocks slide as renewed tariff threat compounds pandemic fears

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:54 IST
US STOCKS-U.S. stocks slide as renewed tariff threat compounds pandemic fears

Wall Street stocks dropped sharply on Friday as investor risk appetite was soured by the revived specter of tariffs against China, threatened anew by U.S. President Donald Trump in retaliation for the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought global economies to a grinding halt. All three major U.S. stock averages were down more than 2%, with the Nasdaq on course for its worst day in a month.

May is often marked by sell-offs, and on the month's first day, with jitters on the rise as some U.S. states begin easing shutdown mandates, the adage holds true. "Usually investors hinge onto the old 'sell in May and go away,'" said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "And while I don't think that's the case, I think this market will head lower."

This comes on the heels of April's remarkable run, which saw the S&P 500 and the Dow posting their strongest monthly gains in 33 years. Trump said his administration was crafting retaliatory measures against China as punishment for the coronavirus outbreak, once again sparking tariff fears that rattled markets through much of the last two years.

"The last thing you want is (tariff) retaliation when the world economy looks like it's headed into depression," Cardillo added. "The coronavirus has put everything out of whack, but the economy was already weakening due to the trade war, and while Trump is not responsible for the coronavirus, he's responsible for the trade war." A mixed bag of earnings, particularly a disappointing report from Amazon.com, along with a fresh round of dismal economic data, also weighed on sentiment.

The U.S. manufacturing sector skidded to an 11-year low last month as factories were shuttered to comply with mandated shutdowns, according to the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) purchasing managers index (PMI). The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 656.85 points, or 2.7%, to 23,688.87, the S&P 500 lost 88.9 points, or 3.05%, to 2,823.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 300.88 points, or 3.38%, to 8,588.68.

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 were in the red, with energy companies suffering the largest percentage drop. Reporting season has crossed the halfway mark, with 275 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 68% have beaten consensus estimates.

In aggregate, first-quarter S&P 500 earnings are seen falling 12.7% from a year ago, a sharp reversal from the 6.3% annual growth forecast as it stood at the beginning of the year. Tesla Inc plunged 9.4% after a tweet from company Chief Executive Elon Musk said its stock price was "too high."

Amazon.com shares slid 6.9% after the online retailer warned pandemic-related expenses could lead to its first quarterly loss in five years. Apple Inc's quarterly results beat expectations, but the iPhone maker declined to provide current-quarter forecasts. Its shares were off 1.3%.

Exxon Mobil dropped 6.1% after the company reported a drop in profit due to a massive $3 billion writedown on plummeting oil demand and prices. Rival Chevron Corp posted a 38% profit increase and slashed spending plans. Its shares were down 2.0%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 7.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 6.52-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 10 new lows.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs QB Mahomes confident payday is coming

Patrick Mahomes confidence seems founded considering he could become the highest-paid player in NFL history before the calendar flips to 2021. The 2018 NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP has two seasons left on his rookie contract, which m...

SPECIAL REPORT-How a corporate PR machine is trying to kill a Wall Street tax

As Democratic presidential hopefuls descended on New Hampshire prior to the states Feb. 11 primary, John Tackeff was busy. The 27-year-old attended candidate events across the state to raise concerns about a proposed tax on Wall Street fina...

Lebanon banks reject rescue plan as government asks IMF for help

An economic rescue plan that will form the basis of Lebanons talks with the International Monetary Fund IMF was panned by banks on Friday as one that would further destroy confidence in the country.The comments, which could hold sway with t...

Japan debuts robots at hotels for virus patients

Robot staff debuted at a Tokyo hotel used for mildly sick coronavirus patients under a new plan to free up beds at hospitals overburdened with more severe cases. Pepper, a talking robot, greets new guests at the lobby, while Whiz, a cleanin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020