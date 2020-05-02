Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gandhinagar chosen as it is only functional IFSC now: Fadnavis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:07 IST
Gandhinagar chosen as it is only functional IFSC now: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday defended the Union government's decision to set up the International Financial Services Centres Authority in Gandhinagar, saying it was the only functional IFSC as of now. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Congress chief and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat had alleged that the decision to set up IFSC headquarters in Gujarat was taken to "reduce Mumbai's stature" as the country's financial capital.

"Some people have selective memory when they want to blame everything on the Narendra Modi government," Fadnavis, a former Maharashtra chief minister, tweeted. A high powered committee of the Central government submitted a report in February 2007, recommending creation of IFSC, he said.

"Neither the government of Maharashtra submitted any official proposal, nor did the Centre consider it. "The headquarters is announced at Gandhinagar because it is the only functional IFSC. Those who are beating the chest now were in power from 2007 to 2014 and did nothing for Mumbai IFSC," he said, targeting the Congress and NCP.

"That void was captured by then Gujarat CMNarendra Modi," he said. "Mumbai had a natural IFSC eco-system and it can still become an IFSC if Maharashtra govt desires," Fadnavis added.

Modi had announced at the 2007 Vibrant Gujarat Summit that GIFT City Ahmedabad would be developed as an IFSC and appointed ECADI for its planning and by 2012 plans were ready and work had started, he said. In 2015, the Government of India enacted a law to govern IFSC and immediately GIFT City proposal was submitted and Mumbai's proposal was submitted eventually, he said.

GIFT City was in advanced stage so it got approval and Mumbai BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) proposal faced technical problem for want of 50 hectares ofcontiguous land, said Fadnavis who was chief minister between 2014-2019. The Maharashtra government resent the proposal and while planning Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project, the Centre planned the (proposed) BKC station in such a way that an IFSC building can stand over it, he said.

As GIFT City in Gujarat had already started functioning, then Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said the government was mulling if there could be two IFSCs, he said. The Maharashtra government sent a report on how they can coexist and it is still under consideration, Fadnavis claimed.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Buffett's Berkshire posts record net loss on coronavirus, operating profit rises

Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc posted a higher operating profit on Saturday, but the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock investments and led to a record net loss. Berkshires first-quarter net loss totaled 49.75 billion, o...

AIR World Service saves International Dawn Chorus Day tradition from being broken

The tradition of broadcasters collaborating to air a live celebration of birdsong on International Dawn Chorus Day looked set to be broken this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the initiative of the All India Radio World Servi...

Sharif's heart surgery postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Pakistans former prime minister Nawaz Sharifs heart surgery at a London hospital has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic as he is a high-risk patient, his daughter said. Sharif, 70, has been in the UK since November last after La...

HMSI reports zero domestic sales in April

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Saturday said it sold zero units in the domestic market last month as its production and sales network remained closed due to nationwide lockdown. The companys domestic sales last month stood at ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020