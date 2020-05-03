Left Menu
Development News Edition

First special train to Odisha carrying 1,150 migrants arrives in state

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 03-05-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 12:35 IST
First special train to Odisha carrying 1,150 migrants arrives in state

The first 'Shramik Special' train to Odisha carrying around 1,150 migrant workers stranded in Kerala due to the lockdown arrived in Ganjam district on Sunday, officials said. The train had left Ernakulam railway station on Friday evening and arrived at Jagannathpur railway station in Ganjam district in the morning. It further proceeded to Khurda Road railway station, where it terminated, they said.

Over 500 passengers, including women and children, alighted at Jagannathpur while the remaining got down at Khurda Road, the officials said. The passengers were screened and given certification for the journey before boarding the train in Kerala, they said.

Those alighting at Jagannathpur railway station were sent to their home districts of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada, Boudh, Nabarangpur and Koraput, the officials said. Steps were taken to ensure that the workers strictly observed social distancing norms after their arrival at the railway stations, they said, adding all workers were wearing masks.

The workers were received by government officials. They were given food packets and stamped with indelible ink on their right hands to highlight that they had returned from another state before boarding special buses for quarantine centres, the officials said. The travellers, who had registered themselves with the state government's portal, hail from 23 of Odisha's 30 districts.

The highest number of those who returned are from Kandhamal district (382), followed by 283 from Kendrapara and 130 from Ganjam. The public and journalists were not allowed inside railway stations at the time of their arrival to avoid any health risk, an official said.

The state government has made similar arrangements for the return of more migrant workers stranded in Kerala and Gujarat, he said. These trains will halt at stipulated railway stations, from where the migrants will go to their villages along with respective panchayat officials and will be placed under quarantine for 14 days, the official said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for taking good care of the stranded people during the lockdown and cooperating with the Odisha government to ensure their safe return. Patnaik also commended the role of the Ganjam district administration and police for the smooth handling of the workers at Jagannathpur railway station.

He thanked different government departments for "meticulous planning and precision" in completing the first leg of 'Operation Subha Yatra', the state administration's endeavour to facilitate the return of stranded migrant workers..

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

3 more Indians in UAE lose jobs for 'Islamobhobic' social media posts

Three more Indians based in the UAE have either been fired or suspended from their jobs for Islamophobic posts on social media, days after the Indian ambassador to the Gulf nation warned the expatriates against posting such provocative upda...

CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF here has been sealed after a personal staff of a senior officer and a bus driver of the paramilitary tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. The five-storeyed buil...

Israel's Supreme Court discusses Netanyahu's fate as prime minister

Israels Supreme Court began a two-day hearing on Sunday to determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been indicted for corruption, will be allowed to form a new government. A ruling against Netanyahu would likely trigger ...

Sports News Roundup: Feels surreal to be back on the court; Biden backs U.S. women's team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.U.S. Soccer scores victory in equal pay suit with womens team playersThe U.S. womens soccer teams claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to the United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020