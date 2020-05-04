Left Menu
Colliers International India Appoints Ajay Sharma Ayyagari as Managing Director, Valuations (India)

04-05-2020
GURUGRAM, India, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers International is pleased to announce the appointment of Ajay Sharma Ayyagari as the Managing Director of the Valuations business in India. Ajay, a highly regarded real estate professional, has extensive experience in undertaking valuations across India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. Ajay brings his unrivalled depth of experience and will lead the India valuations business to accelerate the success of its clients and people into the future. "I am delighted at Ajay's addition to the Colliers International leadership team. This key hire reinforces our commitment to enhance our client services and senior leadership team across India. Ajay brings his unrivalled depth of experience and will lead our India valuations business to accelerate the success of our clients and people into the future," said Sankey Prasad, Managing Director & Chairman, Colliers International India.

Ajay joins Colliers from Deloitte where he was the Director Financial Advisory (Valuations). Ajay is a registered architect with COA, Member of Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS) and Fellow of Institute of Valuers (FIV). On his appointment at Colliers, Ajay Sharma Ayyagari, Managing Director, Valuations (India) at Colliers International, said, "The Indian reaI estate industry is witnessing an unprecedented challenge, but is also poised to unravel several opportunities in the Valuations space. In the current scenario, given my experience and Colliers' domain knowledge, I am so excited to be part of the Colliers International team and will endeavour to service clients across spectrum with wide and unique solutions." About Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading real estate professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment.

For the latest news from Colliers India, visit http://www.colliers.com/en-gb/india. To follow us on twitter, simply click on this twitter handle @Colliersintlind and to follow us on LinkedIn, simply click here. PWR PWR.

© Copyright 2020