Nava Bharat Ventures resumes operations at 2 plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:14 IST
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd on Monday said that it has resumed operations of its plants at Paloncha in Telangana and Dhenkanal in Odisha. The plants had been closed temporarily due to lockdown to combat COVID-19.

"This is to further inform you that the company has resumed its operations (power and ferro alloys) situated at Paloncha, Telangana and Dhenkanal, Odisha, after receiving the permissions with restrictions from the respective state governments," a BSE filing said. However, it said that the operations of its subsidiary, Nava Bharat Energy India Ltd (150 MW Unit) at Paloncha, Telangana continue to be under shut down, as there is no bilateral contract and there being no alternative viable market on the power exchange.

