Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rural self-help groups to list products on GeM portal for government buyers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:19 IST
Rural self-help groups to list products on GeM portal for government buyers

The Commerce Ministry's public procurement portal GeM on Monday said it has started an initiative -- The Saras Collection -- for rural self-help groups (SHGs), wherein they can display their products on the platform for government buyers. Under this initiative, SHGs will be able to list their products on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) in five categories -- handicrafts; handloom and textiles; office accessories; grocery and pantry, and personal care and hygiene.

In the first phase, 913 SHGs from 11 states have already registered as sellers and 403 products have been onboarded, GeM said in a statement. "A unique initiative of GeM and the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-NRLM, the Saras Collection would showcase daily utility products made by rural self-help groups and aims to provide SHGs in rural areas with market access to government buyers," it said.

To develop a scalable model capable of onboarding a large number of SHGs across the country in a short time frame, GeM has developed an API (application programming interface) based integration mechanism with the NRLM (National Rural Livelihoods Mission) database, it said. The onboarding of SHGs under the initiative has been initially piloted in the states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

"The coverage shall be rapidly extended to enable a large number of SHGs from all the states/Union Territories to sell their products to government buyers. Potential buyers shall be able to search, view, cart and procure such products through the stipulated modes of procurement," it added. In order to handhold and facilitate SHGs in uploading their products, GeM is assisting with product catalogue management, order fulfilment and bid participation.

Further, government buyers will also be sensitized through system generated messages/alerts in the marketplace about availability of SHG products on the portal. Direct access to government buyers will do away with intermediaries in the supply chain, and ensure better prices for SHGs.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched the initiative on Monday. GeM is a 100 per cent government owned firm which was set up as the National Public Procurement Portal for procurement of goods and services required by central and state government organizations.

Government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and Central Armed Police Forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal. The government has made it mandatory for all the departments and ministries to source goods and services from the e-marketplace.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Automobiles, computers and office furniture are currently the top product categories. Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting, are also listed on the portal.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises by 74 to 6,277 - health ministry official

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose by 74 in the past twenty four hours to 6,277, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Monday.The total number of diagnosed cases of new coro...

Pak-backed terrorists are targeting innocent civilians in Kashmir to coerce them into following their Azadi narrative: Army Chief.

Pak-backed terrorists are targeting innocent civilians in Kashmir to coerce them into following their Azadi narrative Army Chief....

Masks handed out to commuters as Spain takes steps towards reopening

Red Cross workers handed out protective masks at Madrids metro stations on Monday as Spain began a four-phase plan to reopen the country by the end of June, while the 24-hour death tally from coronavirus stayed under 200 for the second day ...

Pak continues to employ proxies to inflict terror not only inside India but also in Afghanistan: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane.

Pak continues to employ proxies to inflict terror not only inside India but also in Afghanistan Army Chief Gen MM Naravane....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020